The U.S.S. Kitty Hawk has started her final voyage. The last oil-powered aircraft carrier in the fleet before being decommissioned 13 years ago, the “Battle Cat” (although she went by another, more colorful moniker with many of her crews) departed Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington last weekend on a journey that will take her the long way around the Western Hemisphere to a ship-breaker in Brownsville, Texas.

