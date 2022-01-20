ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

7 projects to watch in 2022 in and around Downtown KC

By Thomas Friestad
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 2 days ago
Expect these big projects to appear in...

www.bizjournals.com

Kansas City Business Journal

De Soto primes for massive (but not explosive) growth

After decades as a waste (and wasted) land, Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant's future — and the city's — may be looking brighter. De Soto nears undertaking what one official called a generational development: turning about two-thirds of the 9,000-acre Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant property into a mix of uses, including industrial and residential, and donating land for the city, Johnson County, KU, K-State and the De Soto School District.
DE SOTO, MO
Kansas City Business Journal

KC startup grows employment and adds more tech offerings

NEER has proved that it has product market fit, and now it's ready to expand its tech offering to more customers throughout the U.S., CEO and founder Elango Thevar said. The Kansas City-based startup developed a real-time water management platform that uses machine learning to help cities and private utilities save money and become proactive with water, sewer and stormwater maintenance. In addition to identifying leaks, NEER can predict failures in water, sewer and stormwater collection systems.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City Business Journal

Local Smith Moore Financial Advisor on the Rise

Overland Park, KS, January 2022 — Smith Moore, a nationally recognized wealth management firm founded over 100 years ago, announced that Financial Advisor Kevin Kopff has been promoted to Senior Vice President. Kevin joined Smith Moore in 2015 as a Wealth Management Associate, and over the past few years, his accelerated growth has been nothing short of impressive. Kevin, who is only 36 years old, has helped two Smith Moore financial advisors seamlessly transition to retirement: Over the past three years, he has partnered with them to ensure that their clients continue to receive the elevated support they had come to expect and deserve. Kevin brings a fresh perspective to financial planning and regularly shares new, innovative ideas with other advisors and leadership at Smith Moore, as well as with the clients he serves. “What impresses me most about Kevin is his non-traditional approach to serving clients in an ever-evolving industry,” says Executive Vice President – Branch Manager Randy Rhyner. “When we were all blindsided with the current pandemic, Kevin quickly adapted and leveraged the firm’s technology to ensure that, despite the inability to meet in person, his clients received the same level of service they had come to expect from his team. He also continues to push our organization to think differently than we have in the past.” Kevin believes in a multigenerational focus when it comes to building his practice. He does not discriminate prospective client relationships based on account size or investment minimums and provides service to clients from as young as 20 to those enjoying their retirement. “I’ve always been an outside-the-box type of thinker and constantly push myself to adapt my financial planning process to support the specific needs and goals of my clients,” says Kopff. “Through a team-based approach, my team and I focus on building solid relationships with clients that are perpetual.” Kevin’s branch office is located at 9401 Indian Creek Parkway, Suite 1050, Overland Park, KS 66210. He and his team can be reached at (913) 491-2609 or by visiting smithmoore.com/contact/advisor/kevin-kopff. “We couldn’t be prouder of Kevin’s accomplishments along with the tenacity and energy he brings to Smith Moore,” says Rhyner. “He has such a bright future ahead of him, and we look forward to supporting him along his journey.” Founded in 1913, Smith Moore has grown to include a total of ten branch locations, with branches in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, and Mississippi. Smith Moore provides financial counsel for every stage of life through an integrated financial strategy that evolves as clients move through all phases of wealth planning: Accumulation, Distribution, and Legacy.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Kansas City Business Journal

Turning Points: 40 years of KCBJ history

As KCBJ celebrates a milestone birthday, we plan to look at key junctions — turning points — in business as part of a yearlong series. As the Kansas City Business Journal celebrates a milestone anniversary, we plan a yearlong series of stories exploring key junctions in business history the past 40 years — turning points. Our coverage will include big events, lesser happenings, big and small players, and lots of data showing how the metro has changed since 1982.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City Business Journal

KC housing startup closes $1M round with help from competitive accelerator

Prairie Village-based HomeRoom was selected as one of only 300 startups among 17,000 that applied for the highly competitive seed funder Y Combinator. The residential real estate marketplace, which brings investors, tenants and homeowners together in a Silicon Valley-inspired online and mobile platform, received a $500,000 investment from the national accelerator.
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
