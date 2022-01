CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arguably one of Charlotte's favorite week-long events is back for their winter 2022 edition and WCNC Charlotte has a list of the participating locations. Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week starts Friday, Jan. 21, and will last until Jan. 30. Started in 2008 by operator and creator Bruce Hensley, this event has been able to generate over millions back into local restaurants in the Charlotte area as well as provide an opportunity for customers to experience new restaurants, explore other nearby counties, and create lasting memories with friends while dining.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO