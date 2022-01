Dejounte Murray was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2016 National Basketball Association’s Draft as the 29th pick overall. Since then he has been with the Spurs and after years of improvement now starts as a primary guard of the team who runs both the ends playing some good basketball offensively and defensively too. Dejounte Murray is a key-player who living up-to his role has always delivered when ever the team has wanted him to.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO