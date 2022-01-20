Authorities identify woman killed in Sullivan Co. house fire

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – (Update: January 21 11:42 a.m.) Authorities say one person was killed and another injured in a house fire Thursday in Sullivan County.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters responded to the 100 block of Cedar Road near Bristol just before 1 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said one person was found dead inside the home while another person was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The person found dead in the home was identified as Karen Herron, 51. The sheriff’s office says Herron lived at the burned home.

An investigation has determined that the fire was accidental, according to the SCSO.

Cedar Road is located just off of the 1000 block of Vance Tank Road.

The Avoca Fire Department assisted at the scene, according to East Sullivan County FD.

