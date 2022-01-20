ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Going Yard’ Stars Chris and Peyton Lambton Live in a Stylish Cape Cod Home! Take a Tour of Their House

Finding love after joining The Bachelor franchise was only just the beginning for Chris Lambton and his wife, Peyton Lambton. The couple, who married in 2012, have a true eye for design. They have starred in multiple HGTV shows including Going Yard, My New Old House and Lawn & Order. Their Cape Cod home is a reflection of all of their design expertise and the perfect place to raise their two children, Lyla and Hayes.

Chris shot to fame on HGTV after competing for Ali Fedotowsky’s heart on The Bachelorette in 2010. The landscaper met Peyton through the franchise when she appeared on The Bachelor in 2007 and Bachelor Pad in 2010. The power couple were engaged nine months after they met and tied the knot in a stunning South Carolina ceremony. The home renovation duo moved in together in Cape Cod where Chris grew up. They teamed up for Going Yard on HGTV in 2012.

“We did two seasons of Going Yard on the Cape, and it was great to work with families in our community,” Peyton told the New York Post in August 2021. “Sometimes, people overextend themselves inside and don’t know how to decorate and create their space outside, so we helped them achieve a functional space.”

With Chris being a landscaping expert and Peyton having a unique eye for design, the outdoor space in their own home is stunning. The completely renovated interior of the home is just as impressive. The Clipped judge and the blonde beauty came out with their own collection of outdoor decor with HSN, the perfect reflection of their personal style. The entire line was inspired by the decor that they have around their home, including lanterns and outdoor rugs.

“The lanterns are one of my favorite decorating pieces for inside or outside,” she said. “Especially for fall decorating, sprinkling these around on the front steps near your pumpkins and hay bales is great. They come with a remote control for convenience too.”

Chris and Peyton’s Cape Cod abode took two years to plan and almost a full year to build. The pair had a little help from her father, an architect, who helped design the house. The goal of their renovation was to make sure that they utilized all of the space in the house. The pair were able to make their vision come to life with their modern aesthetic and teamwork.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Chris and Peyton’s Cape Cod home.

