WJBF Salute To Service | Tinika Nixon

By John Hart
 2 days ago

TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – Retired U.S. Army Maj. Tinika Nixon shed tears when she learned she was the January recipient of the WJBF “Salute To Service” Award. To understand why, you have to go back to the beginning.

“I didn’t do well in school,” Nixon said. “I graduated, I couldn’t read and I could barely write. My math was subpar. So, I knew I had to do something. I didn’t want to stay in South Carolina and work in a mill or work in a plant. I knew that I wanted to see the world and, so, what was the best way to do it? So, I joined the Army.”

She spent the next 28 years serving our country all over the world, but perhaps more importantly she received an education.

Salute To Service | Truck Carlson

“Through the military and on the military’s dime,” she said. “So, I completed my Bachelor’s in Nursing, I became a nurse and commissioned as on officer. I know if I had done anything differently, I wouldn’t be able to sit in this chair and say to you, or any of the viewers, that at 46 I’m retired, and I never have to work again.”

If you try to give her credit, she will tell you that her family members are the real heroes.

“When I’m not here, my son has never missed a beat because they step in,” Nixon said. “And they don’t just step in, they step in as the mother role.”

“She represents service. Everything about her,” said Chemikia Johnson, Nixon’s sister. “She has always taken care of me. She may talk trash about it and make jokes, but she’s always made sure that if she had two, I had one. That’s just how she is. Not only about me, but about our family, her friends.”

The moral of her story?

“You can be, or do, almost anything that you want with sacrifice, hard work and dedication,” Nixon said. “There’s almost nothing that you can’t do. Don’t let your past dictate your future. There are so many things and so many opportunities that are available to you, and now you have the internet. Now you have resources. Seek those resources, use those resources. Definitely move forward, set goals. A lot of young people are like, ‘I don’t want to set a goal, that’s stupid.’ I remember my seventh-grade teacher said, ‘Take out a piece of paper and write down your goals,’ and I was like, ‘What’s a goal, that’s stupid. I’m not doing that.’ And now I live by goals. Everything I do is written down with goals. My life, I have a Plan A, a Plan B and a Plan C. I make sure that Plan B is equally as good as Plan A, and Plan C is equally as good as Plan B. Because we have to have a backup. It’s not a perfect world. Things will not always work out the way we plan, so we have to make alternative plans to the initial plan.”

WJBF Salute To Service: James Brady

“She means everything to me,” Johnson said. “I’m grateful that I have her as a sister, through all the years of my life. Yeah, I love her. I do.”

Her service to the community will continue next week when she leaves for her first assignment as a traveling nurse.

