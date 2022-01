With the price and availability of some crop protection and fertilizer products, growers are looking for workable alternatives. One might be the use of biologicals. A growing number of biological products are providing growers with crop protection and soil fertility benefits. Matthew Pye, Biologicals Subject Matter Expert at FMC, says using biological products is easy and effective, “Learning to use biologicals is easy. It involves choosing the right product and the right practice.” Timing is also a factor. According to Pye timing includes “knowing when to put them out so things don’t get out of hand to the point that exceeds the capability of the product.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO