Tulsa, OK

Police chase suspect through Tulsa neighborhood, ran away after crash

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Police are searching for whoever was behind the wheel of a truck that was involved in a police chase through a Tulsa neighborhood.

A man who was in the passenger seat is now in custody.

Officers initially spotted a white 2000 Dodge Ram truck on I-244 near N. Sheridan Road that was reported stolen. Officers followed the truck without turning on its lights while waiting for backup.

Once backup officers arrived, police initiated a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, beginning the chase.

The driver entered a neighborhood near N. Memorial and E. Pine Street. Police say the driver stayed within “reasonable” speeds, but officers called later called off the chase over safety concerns.

The car was later found near North Kingston Place and Sheridan. The driver had crashed the truck and the ran off. Warren David Baker, the other person inside the truck, is now in police custody.

This is a developing story.

