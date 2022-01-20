ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Woman forced to take drugs at gunpoint, then raped in Fredericksburg apartment

By Amelia Heymann
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department said it has arrested two men after a woman was forced to take drugs at gunpoint and then sexually assaulted in an apartment.

The day after the crime took place, the woman was able to escape the apartment, located in the 800 block of Forest Village, and report the incident. The department said she was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

On Jan. 19, the department arrested two men for this crime — both of whom knew the victim.

Donte Jackson, 28, of Spotsylvania, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, rape and use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Brandon Armstead, 32, of Fredericksburg was arrested and charged with rape, principal in the second degree.

The two men are being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Fredericksburg police said this is an active investigation and this is all of the information they will release at this time.

