Beer for trash: Local brewing company will make that trade

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Brewing Company is hosting an event that gives participants the opportunity to make a difference and enjoy a cold brew.

“Pick-Up for a Pint,” as the event is being called, allowed guests to come by and trade a bit of their time collecting litter in exchange for a cold brew from the brewing company.

“What’s really cool about this is that we’re doing this here and we’re kind of the local connection. There are breweries all across the state of Tennessee that are participating in this event,” said Eric Latham from Johnson City Brewing Company.

The event will take place Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the Johnson City Brewing Company, located at 2362 Boones Creek Road.

