NFL

Browns Assistant Coach Reportedly No Longer On Staff

By Matt Audilet
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
The Cleveland Browns have reportedly made a change to their coaching staff ahead of the 2022 season. Assistant special teams coach Doug Colman is no longer with the team, per NFL Network insider Field Yates. Colman, a former five-year...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Colman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Nfl Network#American Football
