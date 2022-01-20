Petersburg Government Offices closing for winter storm

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg announced its Government offices would be closed on Friday due to snow and freezing temperatures.

The city said all non-essential employees will work from home but essential employees should report to work. Workers who aren’t sure about their status are asked to contact their supervisor or department head.

In addition, Petersburg’s bus services will operate on a two-hour delay on Jan. 21.

Petersburg Public Works and Utilities Snow Response Team will be keeping an eye on road conditions and treat them as needed. The city asks anyone who sees poor road conditions or fallen trees blocking roadways to contact the Public Works-Street Operations Division at 804-733-2415.

The city government is still asking people to stay off the roads during the inclement weather if possible because crews will be better able to cover streets with less traffic. They are also asking residents to use off-street parking when they can.

The City of Petersburg said it will be posting updates on its website , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

