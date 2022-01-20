ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Single Drunk Female' ﻿star Sofia Black-D'Elia on why the show is universally relatable

By Danielle Long, Jason Nathanson
ABC7 Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Single Drunk Female" tells the story of Samantha Fink, a 20-something alcoholic realizing things are spiraling out of control. Star Sofia Black-D'Elia said everyone can relate to the premise. "We are all touched by addiction in some way or another," the 30-year-old actress, who plays Sam in the Freeform...

abc7.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Jojo Brown Joins the Party in 'Single Drunk Female' as Samantha's New Boss

The newest comedy from Freeform about twenty-somethings comes with a twist. Single Drunk Female was created by Simone Finch (The Conners) and will follow the life of Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) after a public outburst at a New York media company. To sober up and avoid jail time, Samantha moves home to Boston with her overbearing mother, Carol (Ally Sheedy).
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Roush Review: Sobering Up With a ‘Single Drunk Female’

“I miss being a drunk. There was a lot less accountability,” moans Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) on her ninth “very boring and miserable” day of sobriety. Such is life for a recovering Single Drunk Female, Freeform’s raw yet wry character study of a 28-year-old who learns to define herself by something other than her alcohol intake. No one said it would be easy—and as an on-screen “sobriety calculator” ticks off the long and often painful days, this dramedy from creator Simone Finch and executive producer Jenni Konner (Girls) finds flashes of humor and even glimmers of hope in Sam’s rough journey.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daisy Gardner
Person
Ally Sheedy
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

'Drunk Female' star confronts her triggers

As played by Sofia Black-D'Elia (“The Mick,” “Project Almanac”) in the Freeform comedy “Single Drunk Female,” premiering Thursday, she's a 20-something who lost her job with a New York media company and gained legal trouble after a vodka-fueled run-in with her boss. Forced to...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Movie Trailer: Lifetime’s ‘Single Black Female’ [starring Amber Riley, Raven Goodwin, & K. Michelle]

Lifetime’s forthcoming thriller, ‘Single Black Female,’ provides an updated take on the age old adage: “with friends like these who needs enemies?”. Starring Raven Goodwin, Amber Riley, and K. Michelle, the film chronicles the plight of a talk show host (Goodwin) trying to save herself from an obsessive assistant (Riley) who envies her celebrity.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John Boyega, Director Abi Damaris Corbin on the Making of Sundance Feature ‘892’: “It Was Nonstop”

892 tells the real-life story of Brian Easley, a Marine veteran who threatened to bomb a Wells Fargo in an Atlanta suburb in 2017. The 33-year-old father suffered from PTSD and was frustrated that his disability checks — totaling $892 — were being withheld by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The movie had its Sundance Film Festival premiere on Jan. 21, with The Hollywood Reporter review praising lead actor John Boyega’s “ability to reflect, with poise and command, the competing, often incongruent layers of a man most of us will never know.” Boyega joined the project after Jonathan Majors, who was originally...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Elmo#Abc Audio#Aa
TheWrap

‘Single Drunk Female’ Review: Freeform Dramedy Gets an AA Plus for Capturing Early Sobriety

Alcoholic recovery has fueled many a melodramatic film as well as a sizable share of soap opera plots, but there haven’t been nearly as many movies and TV shows that depict the messy, sloggy, difficult and ridiculous minutiae of the “one day at a time” that Alcoholics Anonymous has made famous. There have been even fewer sobriety stories told about young women who have grown up in a “rosé all day” culture that normalizes nonstop imbibing.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fangirlish.com

‘Single Drunk Female’ 1×01 Photos: ‘Pilot’

We love a dramedy and Freeform makes some television that we love. So yes, we’re going to watch what looks to be a finding your story – kinda. The photos for the pilot of Single Drunk Female are below. Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily...
TV SERIES
The Press

GLOBAL STAR SOFIA CARSON IS MADE TO BE LOUD

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofia Carson is louder than ever! The chart-topping singer, songwriter, actress, and activist unveils her female empowerment anthem "LOUD" today, along with the breathtakingly bold music video. Get "LOUD" – HERE via Hollywood Records. Watch the music video – HERE. "LOUD"...
CELEBRITIES
Kenosha News.com

TV highlights for Thursday, Jan. 20: 'Single Drunk Female' debuts on Freeform

“Single Drunk Female” (9 and 9:30 p.m., Freeform) stars Sofia Black-D’Elia as 20-something alcoholic Sam, first seen self-sabotaging her enviable gig at a Manhattan media firm. A violent altercation lands her in the criminal justice system, which sends her to an institution and then back home to the...
TV SERIES
KGET

‘Single Drunk Female’ features strong family elements

Alcoholism would appear at first glance to be the dominating element in the new Freeform series “Single Drunk Female.”  The word “drunk” is in the title of the new cable offering slated to launch at 10 p.m. Jan. 20 on the cable channel. A young woman’s battle with a serious drinking problem will certainly serve […]
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Single Drunk Female: Season One Viewer Votes

Is her hometown what Samantha needs for recovery in the first season of the Single Drunk Female TV show on Freeform? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Single Drunk Female is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Single Drunk Female here.
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: A Single Drunk Female tries to get her act together in the new comedy

Single Drunk Female makes its debut, starring Sofia Black-D'Elia and Ally Sheedy, and creator Simone Finch tells us about the evolution of the series and the late comedian who helped shape it to the point that a network bought it. "I used to work with Norm Macdonald on Roseanne and The Conners, and he read a draft and he actually gave me some of the best notes anyone has ever given me," Finch reveals. "And it was after I did the draft with his notes that Freeform bought it."
TV & VIDEOS
justjaredjr.com

Who Stars In 'Single Drunk Female'? Meet The Cast of Freeform's New Show!

Single Drunk Female is the latest comedy series on Freeform and it premieres TONIGHT (January 20)!. The new show follows 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink, who, after a public flame-out at a New York media company, is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy