Existing Home Sales Strongest Since 2006 Despite Supply Limits

By Fan-Yu Kuo
eyeonhousing.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFueled by low mortgage interest rates and strong demand, annual existing home sales reached 15-year high in 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). However, supply has continued to lag due to ongoing supply-chain disruptions and inventory fell to lowest level since January 1999, keeping home prices elevated and...

The Independent

With inventory low and rates rising, home sales fall

Sales of previously occupied homes fell in December for the first time in four months as mortgage rates ticked higher and would-be buyers struggled to find properties with the number of properties on the market at record-lows. Existing home sales fell 4.6% last month from November, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of nearly 6.2 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. Even with the decline, December's figures closed out a healthy year for home sales. Annual sales reached 6.1 million homes last year, the Realtors said, up 8.5% from 2020 and the most since 2006, the height...
cuereport.com

Puma records robust quarterly sales despite supply chain constraints

Puma sales register record-high quarterly sales as shoe demand beats COVID impact. The German firm recorded USD 2 billion in revenue, beating analyst expectations by 14%. Puma attributed its success to brand momentum and strong worldwide demand, which helped the company overcome the negative effects of COVID-19 restrictions and ongoing supply chain bottlenecks.
AFP

US existing home sales end banner year with slump

The US real estate market last year saw the most existing homes sold in 15 years, even as sales slumped in the final month of 2021, according to industry data released Thursday. With low borrowing rates spurring homebuyers, 6.12 million pre-owned homes were sold last year, the most since 2006 and 8.5 percent more than in 2020, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said. But it hasn't been smooth sailing for the property market, which plays a major role in the US economy. High demand has pushed prices higher, while shortages of key materials and workers exacerbated the shortage of homes for sale.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Independent

House sales down by a fifth in December compared with a year earlier

The number of house sales in December last year was down by a fifth compared with a year earlier, but bounced upwards from the previous month.An estimated 100,110 transactions took place across the UK in December 2021, marking a 20.0% decrease compared with 125,190 house sales in the same month in 2020.The December 2021 total was however 7.6% higher than in November 2021, according to the figures released by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).The stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland ended from October 2021.The fact that transactions were up on November is a better reflection of where the...
The Independent

Long-term mortgage rates continue rise; 30-year breaks 3.5%

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates continued to rise this week. The rate on the benchmark 30-year loan breached 3.5%.Home loan rates have been running in recent weeks at levels not seen since early 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was breaking in the U.S. They remain at historically low levels, however.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan rose to 3.56% from 3.45% last week. By contrast, it stood at 2.77% a year ago. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, jumped to 2.79% from 2.62% last week.Mortgage...
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
Community Impact Austin

Austin sees record number of home sales in 2021 despite increasing prices

More residential homes sold in the city of Austin in 2021 than in any other year, according to a Jan. 18 press release from the Austin Board of Realtors. In total, 13,351 homes were sold in Austin in 2021, a 4.6% year-over-year increase, ABoR’s 2021 year-end report shows. This outpaced Travis and Williamson counties, which saw a 2.3% increase and a 2% increase, respectively, in residential home sales.
Benzinga

Existing Home Sales At 16-Year Peak: What You Need To Know

Existing home sales totaled 6.12 million during 2021, up 8.5% from the previous year and the highest annual level since 2006, according to data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). What Happened: While the full-year sales activity reached a new peak, December’s total existing home sales were down 4.6%...
Houston Agent Magazine

Existing-home sales slide in December while prices continue to climb

Existing-home sales declined in December after three months of increases, while the median sales price rose, marking 118 consecutive months of gains, the longest streak on record, the National Association of Realtors said. Total existing-home sales, which are completed transactions, including single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, fell 4.6% from...
MortgageNewsDaily.com

2021 Existing Home Sales Set Post Crash Record Despite December Slide

Existing home sales dropped in December, snapping a three-month streak of increases. The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) said the month’s sales of pre-owned single-family houses, townhouses, condos, and cooperative apartments fell 4.6 percent from November’s 6.460 million-unit pace to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.18 million in December. From a year-over-year perspective, sales were down 7.1 percent from 6.65 million in December 2020.
kitco.com

Gold price holding near two-month high following drop in U.S. existing home sales

(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to hold at its highest level since November as weak home sales data provides some support for prices. Existing home sales rose to a seasonally adjusted and annualized rate of 6.18 million units last month, down 4.6% compared to November’s annualized rate of 6.46 million homes, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Thursday. Market consensus projections called for existing home sales fall only slightly to 6.42 million.
mortgageorb.com

Existing-Home Sales Increased 8.5 Percent for 2021

Existing-home sales declined in December, snapping a streak of three straight months of gains, according to the National Association of Realtors. Each of the four major U.S. regions witnessed sales fall in December from both a month-over-month and a year-over-year basis. Despite the drop, overall sales for 2021 increased 8.5%.
