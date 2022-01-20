ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Stage’s comedy ‘Yoga Play’ can be viewed in-person, virtually

 2 days ago

SYRACUSE — Syracuse Stage starts the New Year with an invitation to laugh with the East Coast premiere of Dipika Guha’s satirical comedy “Yoga Play.”. Under the direction of Stage’s new associate artistic director Melissa Crespo, “Yoga Play” started Wednesday and runs through Feb. 6. Tickets are on sale at www.syracusestage.org...

Syracuse Stage begins the year with the East Coast premiere of ‘Yoga Play’

Syracuse, NY – Syracuse Stage starts the New Year with an invitation to laugh with the East Coast premiere of Dipika Guha’s delightfully satirical comedy “Yoga Play.” Under the direction of Stage’s new associate artistic director Melissa Crespo, “Yoga Play” runs Jan. 19 – Feb. 6. Tickets are on sale now at www.syracusestage.org or through the Box Office (315-443-3275).
