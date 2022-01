The New Hanover County Board of Education will not make changes to its public comment procedures after pushback from community members. Board Chairwoman Stephanie Kraybill suggested changing the call to audience session to a lottery system to give more people a chance to speak. She said several people told her they struggled getting one of the 30 speaking spots at monthly meetings because the spots fill up so quickly. By randomly determining who would speak from a sign-up list through a lottery system, she said more people would have an opportunity to speak before the board on a variety of topics.

3 DAYS AGO