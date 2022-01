No, we will not be getting an old school staredown with Jon Jones and the winner of UFC 270. Ugh. UFC 270 is here, and the baddest man in combat sports will be crowned tomorrow night. It’s impossible not to start thinking about the future, however. And with ‘Bones’ Jones getting ready to make his heavyweight debut later in 2022, one would think that maybe he will be sitting cageside to see his next opponent. Nope, not going to happen.

