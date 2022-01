For a while there, I thought covid had finally reduced itself to just being an annoyance. At the beginning of it all, I wasn't really sure what or who to believe. Early into the pandemic, my radio co-host caught covid-19 and was fairly miserable through it all. Then a very close friend of mine actually died from it. That brought it all very close to home even though that person lived hundreds of miles away in Nevada.

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO