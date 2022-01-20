ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Louisiana Tech football coach Skip Holtz named coach of USFL's Birmingham Stallions

By Mikey DiLullo, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago

The USFL announced on Thursday that Skip Holtz will be the coach of the Birmingham Stallions.

Holtz, the son of former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz, has been the coach at UConn, East Carolina, South Florida and most recently Louisiana Tech. He was fired after nine seasons in December.

Holtz was 64-49 and led the Bulldogs to two Conference USA Championship game appearances (2014, 2016) and six wins in seven bowl games.

However, La Tech slumped to 3-8 in 2021 and 2-5 in C-USA.

Holtz has a career record of 152-121, including back-to-back Big East titles at ECU.

The Stallions are one of six teams, along with the Pittsburgh Maulers, Houston Gamblers, Tampa Bay Bandits, Philadelphia Stars, and New Jersey Generals to have named a coach. The Michigan Panthers and New Orleans Breakers have still not announced their head coaches.

The original USFL played from 1983-85 before folding. The new USFL is set to launch in April .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Former Louisiana Tech football coach Skip Holtz named coach of USFL's Birmingham Stallions

