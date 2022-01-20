ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson & Wales University to sell student housing building near uptown campus

By Erik Spanberg
 2 days ago
Johnson & Wales University plans to sell its City View Towers student housing building uptown, the school confirmed to CBJ this week. The eight-story, 239,000-square-foot building at Pine and Fifth streets can accommodate 554 residents. Amenities include a fitness center and game room. JWU and Spectrum Properties were partners...

Charlotte Business Journal

Lowe's Donates To Project Scientist And Inspires Girls About STEM

Bailey Hamilton loved creating moon craters. Simulated ones, at least. The 11-year-old from Charlotte dropped rocks into powder to simulate meteors crashing into the moon's surface. Then she measured the resulting craters to determine the rocks' velocity and impact, and discussed the results in real-time with other girls like her who love science, technology, engineering and math. It's just the sort of hands-on science experiment that girls can't get enough of at Project Scientist, a non-profit that offers virtual after-school STEM clubs and summer camps for girls ages 4 to 12. Project Scientist is "one of the best STEM programs I've ever been to," Bailey says. "It's really fun and makes you want to learn even more." In Charlotte, many more girls have had the chance to participate in Project Scientist thanks to Lowe's. The Fortune 50 company awarded the organization a grant of more than $150,000, requesting that the funding provide scholarships to girls who might not be able to afford the Project Scientist experience otherwise. Because of Lowe's, nearly 200 girls in Charlotte discovered the joy of STEM learning and careers. They explored monthly themes like "Space - it's out of this world!"" in Project Scientist's after-school club. Summer brought a different theme each week, including amazing brain science and exploring climate change through GIS. The grants from Lowe's also helped Project Scientist provide an iPad and Wi-Fi service to any girl who needed them to join the program. All the after-school clubs and summer camps included conversations with female role models in STEM. More than a dozen women from Lowe's talked with the girls, including Anjali Jagadish, an information security analyst, and Jasmine James, a senior technology portfolio business manager, about STEM job opportunities and what makes them fun. While customers know Lowe's for appliances, tools, lighting and other home needs, Lowe's is also a STEM company. It relies on innovative technology to manage its supply chain and store operations, and keep products easily accessible to consumers in person and online. The retailer is currently building a new Tech Hub in South End. Up to 2,000 technology professionals will work there, modernizing the company's IT systems and building future retail experiences. "We invest in Project Scientist and other STEM education non-profits because we want to help create the next generation of STEM leaders, some of whom will come to work at our company," says Kathy Higgins, Project Scientist board member and vice president of IT business management at Lowe's. "We want to cultivate and attract diverse STEM talent, now and in future." Project Scientist girls recognize the Lowe's name, which makes the brand relatable and relevant, says Sandy Marshall, founder and CEO of Project Scientist. "The girls understand Lowe's and other companies are looking for talented women to lead tech initiatives. In the future, every company will need tech specialists and engineers." After the girls met STEM Superstars from Lowe's, they were eager to tell their parents everything they learned. "Those conversations helped drive the girls' confidence and interest in STEM, when parents validate their interests," Marshall says. Project Scientist switched from in-person to virtual programming during the pandemic. A study on its first virtual summer program found nearly 70% of girls said they liked online learning better after participating in Project Scientist. About 87% of participants felt they could be themselves in the program, and 88% felt it's okay to make mistakes — a key factor in girls' persistence in STEM. That's true for girls like Bailey Hamilton, who describes herself as a "math whiz" and enjoys Project Scientist both for what she learns there and who she's with. "I really like how you can make a lot of friends at Project Scientist," she says. "I also like that the teachers care about you. If you ask a question, they never say, "That's too many questions.'"
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte's Newsmakers

Here you'll find 50 key players who helped make Charlotte a better place and set the stage for a stronger 2022. Filled with "must read" stories, industry news and reporter insights, exclusive interviews with local business leaders, and expanded Top 25 Lists. Exclusive Online Tools. Research the 3+...
Charlotte Business Journal

Local educator, food blogger strives for customized approach with charcuterie startup

Charlotte resident Kate McGee is a full-time assistant principal, food blogger and social-media expert. More recently, she added charcutier to her list of talents. Last February, McGee launched CLT.Charcuterie out of her home. She strives to provide a customized approach to the meat-and-cheese boards, with events ranging from baby showers to holidays to graduation parties. All-cheese or vegan board options are also available. This past year, McGee averaged 21 orders a month.
The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

