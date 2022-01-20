PODCAST: Reasons to love the Bills in Chiefs rematch

The Bills Wire podcast is back to cover all things Buffalo Bills football. Host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) is joined by managing editor Nick Wojton (@Nick_Wojton) once again.

This week, the Bills visit Kansas City to hopefully overcome their playoff past against the Chiefs. Can Buffalo do it? There’s reasons that point toward yes.

Listen to the latest episode of the Bills Wire podcast right here, and be sure to follow it on Apple Podcasts or on your podcast service of choice (rate us 5 stars!).