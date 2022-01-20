ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What Bill Belichick told Josh Allen in Bills locker room after Allen wrecked Patriots

By Eric Edholm
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter his New England Patriots were walloped by the Buffalo Bills last weekend, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick marched into the Bills' locker room for an "extended period," according to one report. And no, it wasn't to start any trouble after the Bills' 47-17 super wild-card victory. It was...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Three reasons the Chiefs will beat Bills in AFC Divisional Round: Patrick Mahomes blasts off in a big way

Few things hit as hard as an NFL rematch with glory on the line, and that's exactly what we have coming in the AFC Divisional Round, when the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Buffalo Bills. The latter is looking to avenge their playoff exit from a year ago, when Patrick Mahomes and Co. sent Josh Allen and his band of merry men back to Buffalo with a 38-24 loss in the AFC Championship. It was a tough loss for a player like wideout Stefon Diggs, who took extra time watching the Chiefs celebrate so that memory and feeling of disappointment could be used as motivation -- should the two meet again in similar circumstances.
NFL
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Has Telling Comment About Josh Allen

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in what should be an excellent matchup. Speaking to reporters this Thursday, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu addressed the problems that Bills quarterback Josh Allen presents to a defense. In addition to having a strong arm, the Wyoming product is a great runner.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Omert#Td#Mcafee
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Bills: Writers predict Divisional Round results

If our staff of contributing writers is in any way representative of Chiefs Kingdom as a whole, then it means that there’s cautious optimism about Sunday mixed with definite respect for the talent and ceiling of the visiting Buffalo Bills for this week. Surveying our own writers at Arrowhead...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills at Chiefs: Expert picks, predictions for NFL playoffs, divisional round Sunday schedule 2022

It may be the game of the week. This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs -- a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game. It could be a wild, high-scoring affair, as these two teams were the highest-scoring from Super Wild Card Weekend. The Bills dropped 47 points on the rival New England Patriots while the Chiefs sent the Pittsburgh Steelers packing in a 42-21 victory.
NFL
The Spun

Randy Moss Has Bold Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
NFL
Syracuse.com

The inside story of how a Bills fan snuck sweet potato into a game; how it’s triggering Chiefs fans

Garrett Lee and three of his buddies were tailgating on Jan. 2 in Orchard Park, N.Y. waiting for the Buffalo Bills to take on the Atlanta Falcons. Snow was falling on what was a typical Buffalo day in the dead of winter. Lee, a Bills season-ticket holder since 2015 from Batavia, N.Y., was cooking up some Italian sausages with peppers and onions and some burgers with Trevor Powers and the rest of the boys.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
the buffalo bills

NFL game predictions | Bills vs. Chiefs | Divisional Round

This is a rematch from a game earlier this season that the Bills won on the Chiefs' home field. The Bills and Chiefs are both coming off impressive victories. Both Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen lit up their opponents last week, but this is a big step up for both in terms of defenses. The Bills have the top-ranked defense in the league and built their pass rush in the offseason to beat Mahomes. The Chiefs defense isn't as good, but it played much better over the course of the second half of the season. The Chiefs love to blitz, which will leave Allen free to run and make throws on the run. I think that will be the difference here. The Bills behind Allen will win a fun shootout for the ages.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Bills 24 Hours To Kickoff Video Is Amazing

Ever wonder what happens leading up to a Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium? As you can imagine, there is a ton of things that need to get done to welcome 71,000 fans. A camera and production crew followed the staff behind the scenes to capture the pregame action in Orchard Park.
NFL
Kansas City Star

Here is who national experts are predicting will win Chiefs-Bills playoff game

The Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Playoff game Sunday sets up to be a barn-burner. Both teams finished in the top four in the NFL in scoring and are in good form, having blown out their opponents in the wild-card round. The Chiefs doubled up Pittsburgh 42-21 and the Buffalo Bills crushed the New England Patriots 47-17.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs make a single roster move ahead of divisional round vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a single roster move on Saturday ahead of their divisional-round tilt with the Buffalo Bills. According to the NFL’s personnel notice for Saturday, the Chiefs have elevated WR Daurice Fountain from the practice squad via standard elevation. This is the second consecutive week they’ve elevated Fountain to the 53-man roster. The NFL’s new rules allow teams to elevate players an unlimited number of times during the playoffs.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

DraftKings NFL DFS Picks: Top Sunday slate for Rams vs. Buccaneers, Bills vs. Chiefs includes Cam Akers and Tyler Johnson

If you’re competing in a DFS tournament or 50/50 competition for Sunday’s Divisional Round games featuring the Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve run through dozens of potential game scripts to arrive at the most likely scenarios and how these scenarios would impact fantasy football performances. Here are our top NFL DFS picks and recommended lineup, based on DraftKings pricing.
NFL
Slate

Josh Allen Is Breaking Football and Football Analysis

Josh Allen’s wild-card round destruction of the New England Patriots might have been the best playoff game an NFL quarterback has ever put forward. His 98.5 quarterback rating at ESPN was a playoff record in the history of that metric, back to 2006. He completed 21 of his 25 throws for 308 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions, and he tossed in 66 yards on six rushes for good measure. He did not take a sack, and his Buffalo Bills impossibly scored touchdowns on all seven of their drives that didn’t end with a half expiring. Their punter kicked the ball as many times as you did, and the Bills won, 47–17. Those facts undersell Allen’s performance, which came in a minus-5 wind chill and at the expense of one of the great defensive minds in football history, the Patriots’ Bill Belichick. It was also just so damned attractive, with Allen barely exerting himself to produce all that greatness.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy