Coldest air moving in, low wintry precipitation threat overnight!

By Brooke Laizer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRRR! Happy Thursday as a frigid one across southeast Louisiana continues. Another cold front raced to town overnight bringing possible severe threats west, then the arctic blast returned. Feels like temperatures will only continue falling tonight to early Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued from 6PM tonight...

