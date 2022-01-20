ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rachel Brosnahan Wears Open, Midriff Top With Nothing Underneath In Stunning Look—Photo

By Marisa Sullivan
 2 days ago
RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Rachel Brosnahan, 31, is showing a different side to her buttoned-up character on ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ while promoting the show’s 4th season on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’.

Leave it to Rachel Brosnahan to prove rocking a midriff is classy — always! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star stole the show in a stunning two-piece, blue print ensemble for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on January 19 to promote the fourth season of her hit show. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native was snapped heading into the studio in her head-to-toe blues, but appeared to be feeling the opposite with her big smile and wave. Rachel sported a maxi skirt that grazed her ankles, revealing strappy, blue-suede pumps, while her taut tummy peaked out through her flowing top. Rachel completed the look with a mini blue bag in hand. Boom. Fashion icon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17d11e_0drHBQzJ00
(RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA)

However, not everyone always agreed with how Rachel presented herself, shockingly! The stylish star once shared that prior to breaking into show biz, she was told she’d have to change her appearance if she wanted to make it big. “Early on, you get a lot of feedback on auditions,” she explained at a 92nd Street Y Q&A in 2019. “People give it to you like it is [the] Bible, like it is truth,” she said. “I’ve been told so many times I had to change my hair and learn to do my makeup and ‘buy different clothes’ . . . It starts to get into your head.” Nowadays, it looks like Rachel is making her own fashion bible, and topped with her talent, she is unstoppable, as this will definitely be another big year for the Emmy winner.

Along with returning as her Maisel character Midge, the actor will also be starring in the upcoming film Dead For a Dollar with Willem Dafoe, Christopher Waltz and Benjamin Bratt. Rachel also recently shared on Instagram that she has indeed been feeling fresh so far in 2022. “Fresh flowers. Fresh cut. Fresh face. Fresh fit. Did you know if you type fresh enough times in a row it doesn’t look like a real word anymore?” she wrote, then added, “Do your worst 2022.”

2022 is definitely no match for Rachel! Like many TV and film productions, there was a delay in Mrs. Maisel’s filming in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 4 production finally got underway for season 4 last January in New York City. Fans have basically been waiting since the December 2019 announcement for this season. And we are here for it! Clearly, Rachel is too!

