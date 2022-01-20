Reporter Update: Litigation Over North Strabane Township Landslide

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SPRINGDALE, Pa. (KDKA) – There’s a new owner and a remediation plan for the last remaining coal-fired power plant in Allegheny County. Kentucky-based Charah Solutions is buying the Cheswick Generating Station in Springdale. The new owner says it will knock down the plant and re-develop the site, possibly as a renewable energy and battery storage facility. Charah also bought the land next door to the plant as well as a wastewater treatment facility nearby and a landfill that currently takes coal ash from the power plant. The power plant, previously slated to shut down in September, will close in April after more than 50 years of operation, costing about 50 jobs. The owner of the plant, Houston-based GenOn, said it can no longer compete financially, especially with new and demanding environmental regulations. The towering plant has often been cited as one of the top 10 polluters in Allegheny County. The plant has faced several lawsuits, including for allegations that they dumped hot water in the Allegheny River and turned off their pollution controls.

