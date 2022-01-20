ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Strabane Township, PA

Reporter Update: Litigation Over North Strabane Township Landslide

By 28 minutes ago
cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKDKA's Amy Wadas is in North Strabane Township where several...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Years after people lost their homes in a landslide, settlement money may be in jeopardy

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Three and a half years after families lost their homes in a landslide, the homeowners fear they won’t get a financial settlement. “It was surreal, it’s nothing you could ever imagine happening,” Doug Grimes, a local police chief, said after losing his home in the slide. He said it all started when a small crack appeared in his backyard.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vigil For COVID-19 Victims Held In Westmoreland County

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Around two dozen Westmoreland County residents gathered Friday night in frigid cold temperatures to remember those who lost their lives to COVID-19. The coronavirus has taken 39,362 lives in Pennsylvania, according to the state Department of Health, and 1,172 of those were Westmoreland County residents. “Westmoreland County, like so many communities, has really been hit hard by the pandemic,” said Michael Pardus, founding member of Voice of Westmoreland. Voice of Westmoreland organized the prayer vigil outside of the Westmoreland County Courthouse to remember those impacted by COVID and to bring residents...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

City Of Pittsburgh Begins Disciplinary Process Against 8 Officers Involved In Jim Rogers’ Death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city of Pittsburgh has started the disciplinary process that could result in the termination of eight officers involved in the death of Jim Rogers, sources tell KDKA. Rogers was tased several times in October. After being taken to a hospital, he died the next day. This is the beginning of the process, sources said. The eight officers received disciplinary action reports, which state they violated bureau policies. Sometime next week, the officers will have a hearing to formally have the complaint read against them. This process was started under former Mayor Bill Peduto and carried on by current Mayor...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Strabane, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
North Strabane Township, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County’s Last Remaining Coal-Fired Plant Bought With Plans For Sustainable Redevelopment

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SPRINGDALE, Pa. (KDKA) – There’s a new owner and a remediation plan for the last remaining coal-fired power plant in Allegheny County. Kentucky-based Charah Solutions is buying the Cheswick Generating Station in Springdale. The new owner says it will knock down the plant and re-develop the site, possibly as a renewable energy and battery storage facility. Charah also bought the land next door to the plant as well as a wastewater treatment facility nearby and a landfill that currently takes coal ash from the power plant. The power plant, previously slated to shut down in September, will close in April after more than 50 years of operation, costing about 50 jobs. The owner of the plant, Houston-based GenOn, said it can no longer compete financially, especially with new and demanding environmental regulations. The towering plant has often been cited as one of the top 10 polluters in Allegheny County. The plant has faced several lawsuits, including for allegations that they dumped hot water in the Allegheny River and turned off their pollution controls.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
cbslocal.com

Fire Damages Several Businesses In Greene County

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – An early-morning fire damaged several businesses in Waynesburg. According to Greene County dispatchers, the fire started around 5 a.m. at a building along Wade Street. It’s not known if any injuries have been reported as a result of the fire. The cause is also...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

The Townships

The news rang out in the June 13, 1848 issue of the Clinton Democrat newspaper. “At the last term of Court, the election district of Kettle Creek was formed into a township, to be called “Leidy,” in honor or Geo. Leidy, one of the Associate Judges of this county…this is a deserved compliment to a veteran Democrat and an honest man.”
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdka
WTOV 9

UPDATE: Public hearing on zoning code for Cross Creek Township cancelled

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE. The meeting has been cancelled. The meeting will be rescheduled. We will notify you as that becomes available. A public hearing on a 120-page zoning code for Cross Creek Township will be held Thursday. The zoning comes after more than a year of work...
POLITICS
CBS Chicago

Center For COVID Control Sites Will Remain Closed After Complaints

CHICAGO (CBS) — A chain of pop-up COVID-19 testing centers did not reopen Saturday as planned. Sites that are run by the Center for COVID Control, based in Rolling Meadows, are shut down until further notice. The move comes after the Illinois attorney general got several complaints ranging from fake test results to unsanitary conditions. The sites have been closed for a week. The AG’s office told the company to stop any fraudulent or deceptive conduct.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters Fight Flames At House In Uniontown

By: KDKA-TV News Staff UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — Flames lit up the sky in Fayette County last night. A house on Murray Avenue in Uniontown caught on fire. Firefighters sprayed water onto the flames from several angles. However, it’s not clear how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.
UNIONTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Program Hopes To Keep Skilled Workers In Westmoreland County

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is losing skilled workers, and it’s not because of COVID-19. One county commissioner said it’s a problem that’s been growing for some time, but it can and must be reversed. Commissioner Sean Kertes said the number of people in the workforce has dropped dramatically. The coronavirus has played a role but not as much as you’d think. According to state numbers, the county went from 184,000 workers in 2010 to 176,000, a drop of 4 percent. While agriculture and tourism are the top two employers, trades and manufacturing are third, and the opportunity for...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Mount Vernon News

Annual Financial Report for Middlebury Township

The Annual Financial Report for Middlebury Township for the fiscal year ending 2021 is complete and available for viewing by appointment at the office of the Fiscal Officer, located at 18219 Zolman Road, Fredericktown, Ohio 43019. Adam Grubb. Fiscal Officer. Middlebury Township.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
CBS San Francisco

COVID-19 Outbreak Infects Dozens Of Staff, Inmates At Mendocino County Jail

UKIAH (CBS SF) – Authorities in Mendocino County said more than five dozen inmates at the county jail, along with some staff members, have been infected in a COVID-19 outbreak. “Despite our best efforts, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the jail,” the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, there were 62 cases among inmates over the past two weeks. Several inmates have recovered while in custody, while others were released by the courts and returned home to finish isolation. Deputies said as of Friday, there are 45 cases of COVID-19 in the jail...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
wtae.com

New information released on death of Jamaican immigrant Peter Spencer in Venango County

PITTSBURGH — The attorney for the family of Peter Spencer, Paul Jubas, held a news conference in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Officials said Spencer was found shot nine times on Carl's Road in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, after spending time with a former co-worker and others. The Pennsylvania State Police's Heritage Affairs Section that investigates hate or bias-related crimes is involved in the case.
PITTSBURGH, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Pennsylvania Man Fined for Illegally Taking a Deer in Ripley

A hunter from Pennsylvania recently paid a $700 penalty after he illegally took a deer in Chautauqua County. The New York State DEC reports that one of its officers received a complaint on November 22nd from a resident in the Town of Ripley who said he heard a shot close to his home the day before. When the complainant went outside to check things out, he saw a gray sedan quickly drive away. The Environmental Conservation Officer learned that the suspect was not from New York State, and he contacted the Pennsylvania Game Commission for assistance. The officer then met the hunter, who admitted to illegally taking the deer, possessing a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, and discharging a firearm from the roadway. According to the DEC, the suspect is also facing additional charges in Pennsylvania for drug possession, as the warden saw illegal drugs in the residence while investigating the deer incident. The suspect paid the fine in Ripley Town Court on January 6th.
RIPLEY, NY
local21news.com

Bear sighting at Cumberland County retirement community

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a bear was spotted on Jan. 17 at around 10 p.m. in the area of Maple Avenue and also in the yards throughout Bethany Village retirement community in Mechanicsburg. The bear did minor damage to some property, according to authorities. If you see...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy