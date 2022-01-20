ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Union membership falls despite high-profile labor actions

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. union membership fell in 2021, returning to its historic low, even as workers became emboldened with strikes and organized campaigns across the country at a rate rarely seen in recent years. The rate of...

www.detroitnews.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Lowest-Paying Company in America

For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Industry People Are Quitting the Fastest

The “Great Resignation” is a term coined by the media and job experts. Americans have been leaving their jobs, voluntarily, in record numbers. According to CNBC, “A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November.” The industry people are quitting the fastest is accommodation and food services. It is unclear why so many people […]
ECONOMY
CBS Atlanta

Americans Are Quitting At Record Rates. Georgia Leads The Pack.

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — A record number of American workers quit their jobs before the holidays, but the trend wasn’t evenly spread across the nation. Employees in a handful of states handed in their resignations at a much higher rate than the national average, according to new government data. About 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November, an all-time high, the government said earlier this month. But on Friday, the Labor Department provided a state-by-state peak at where workers are quitting, noting that 22 states experienced an increase in the so-called “quits rate” in November, while only 2 states experienced a decline in worker resignations. The states with the highest quits rates are those experiencing tight labor markets and low unemployment rates — exactly the combination that’s causing employers to dangle incentives like higher wages and better benefits to lure new workers to their open jobs and keep the ones they already have. It’s all part of the so-called “Great Resignation,” which is marked by workers leaving their current jobs for a number of reasons, ranging from starting their own businesses to opting for early retirement. Click here for more details from CBS News.  
GEORGIA STATE
KKTV

King Soopers responds to labor union after planned strike

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - King Soopers responded to the UFCW Saturday after they planned a strike for early next week. King Soopers says they agree to use a federal moderator. The following letter was sent from King Soopers to Kim Cordova, The UFCW Local 7 President. Dear Ms. Cordova,
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Detroit News

Labor Voices: Union representation a boon for workers, democracy

Unions are the backbone of middle-class families in the United States. Rising wages, safer working conditions and fewer voting restrictions are benefits found in states with higher unionization levels according to a December 2021 report by the Economic Policy Institute. It’s nothing new for UAW members. We have witnessed firsthand...
LABOR ISSUES
bloomberglaw.com

For Unions, Membership Gap Tells Tale of Legislative Failures

Latest membership rate in public sector dwarfs private sector. The persistent gap between public- and private-sector union membership revealed by new federal data hardened organized labor’s resolve to push through changes to U.S. labor law before the midterm elections. The overall rate of union membership in the workforce sunk...
LABOR ISSUES
riverheadlocal

Labor unions recruit apprentices

Three labor unions have announced upcoming apprentice recruitments. The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Operating Engineers, Local Union #30, will conduct a recruitment from Jan. 24 through Feb. 4, for 25 stationary engineer apprentices. The Local 1010 Pavers Joint Apprenticeship Committee, will conduct a limited recruitment from Jan. 31...
dailycoffeenews.com

Labor Board Approves a Second Starbucks Union Vote in New York

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has certified a victory for unionizing employees at a second Buffalo, New York-area Starbucks location, a result labor experts believe could strengthen the bargaining power of workers. In a decision announced yesterday, the NLRB dismissed contested ballots for the Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, location after...
BUFFALO, NY
Credit Union Times

Credit Unions Adapt to New Labor Market

Credit union CEOs have been adjusting to the new realities of the so-called Great Resignation, leveraging it as a competitive advantage to attract talented employees that can drive growth. And while government statistics showed employees in the financial services industry are not quitting their jobs at such high levels seen in other industries, anecdotal evidence and exclusive research conducted for CU Times suggested staffing issues are negatively affecting credit union member services and operations.
LABOR ISSUES
CNBC

Here are the top jobs in the U.S. — and how to land them

Health care still reigns supreme when it comes to the best jobs in the U.S., but a technology job snagged the top spot in the U.S. News & World Report annual rankings. Information security analysts came in No. 1, thanks to a strong 10-year outlook, according to U.S. News' 100 Best Jobs of 2022 list. It also assessed salary and work-life balance, among other criteria. Nearly 4 in 10 occupations in the best 100 jobs rankings are health care or health-care support roles.
JOBS
ClickOnDetroit.com

US jobless claims rise to 286,000, highest since October

WASHINGTON – The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant continued to disrupt the job market. Jobless claims rose for the third straight week — by 55,000 to 286,000, highest since mid-October, the Labor Department reported...
ECONOMY
opb.org

Trade unions accuse Portland officials of interfering in labor effort

A coalition of municipal trade unions has accused Portland officials of interfering with an effort to organize a possible strike over what they say are low wages. In an unfair labor practice complaint filed late Friday, the District Council of Trade Unions alleges city supervisors polled union members on whether they would support a strike, told new members they could not participate and warned employees they would be denying vacation requests due to the looming walkout.
PORTLAND, OR
GV Wire

Farmworker Union Membership is Statistically Zero: UC Merced Researchers

When the nation’s high court effectively forbade union representatives from accessing fields and orchards to recruit workers last June, the United Farm Workers union turned to Sacramento for help. and Nigel Duara. CalMatters. The union found a lawmaker from a coastal agricultural district willing to carry a bill that...
MERCED, CA

