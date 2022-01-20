ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp needs to find some attacking spark - and inventive Curtis Jones could be key - while Mikel Arteta is desperate for an upturn in injury fortunes as Arsenal and Liverpool search for solutions to break first leg deadlock and reach Wembley

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

All eyes will be on north London on Thursday night as the Emirates plays host to Arsenal and Liverpool's all-or-nothing Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

Liverpool failed to take advantage of a 10-men Arsenal at Anfield last week as an uninspired, shot-shy performance left Jurgen Klopp's side heading to the Emirates in desperate need of a goal.

The German and his Gunners counterpart Mikel Arteta will both be desperately looking for solutions to break the deadlock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcwfd_0drHBA6v00
Jurgen Klopp (left) and Mikel Arteta (right) will be looking for solutions to break the deadlock as Arsenal face Liverpool in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tgvaz_0drHBA6v00

But both managers have been left stretched for the the fixture as the Africa Cup of Nations and injuries mean there is not too much room to switch up their teams.

Klopp is still without star duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane after Egypt and Senegal progressed to the last 16 in Cameroon, meaning the Liverpool boss has had to turn to alternatives to sustain their goal influx.

Unfortunately for the Anfield faithful, none of those options stepped up last Thursday as Liverpool were held to a goalless stalemate.

Takumi Minamino missed in front of a wide open goal to the dismay of the Kop but the Japan international rebounded with a goal against Brentford in the Reds' 3-0 win at the weekend.

The substitute's goal could be the tonic he needs to redeem himself at the Emirates, following his howler last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKxca_0drHBA6v00
Takumi Minamino (centre, No 18) fired a late chance into orbit in the first leg at Anfield
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WAEso_0drHBA6v00
But he bounced back from his nightmare miss against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup to score the Reds' third goal against Brentford

The 27-year-old has been crucial in crunch moments for the Reds this season, most notably netting the equaliser against Leicester to book their place in the Carabao Cup semi-final late in December.

Minamino has made the Carabao Cup his own, with the winger picking up four goals in as many appearances in the cup competition.

Klopp will be relying on Minamino to replicate that key form to send them through to Wembley, where Chelsea lie in wait for the winner.

The Liverpool boss will have little option but to rely on Minamino after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who replaced the Japanese in the starting XI to face Brentford, was taken off injured and will miss the second leg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIQzk_0drHBA6v00
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (pictured) will not be available for the semi-final against Arsenal

The second change Klopp made to his team that faced Brentford was Curtis Jones in for James Milner.

A COVID-19 diagnosis and a 'freak eye injury' have halted the progress of late for Jones, but the Liverpool native had a huge impact at the weekend and could make the difference on Thursday.

In a bright display the 20-year-old looked inventive when he moved out on to the left after initially starting in the centre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6x2R_0drHBA6v00
Curtis Jones (right) looked bright and inventive against Brentford and could be key

One dribble and shot in the second half challenged goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez, who was forced to pull off a decent block.

Jones's creative spark could be pivotal in avoiding a repeat of the finishing problems Liverpool suffered against Arsenal last week.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta faces a similar dilemma as his squad has been stripped bare.

Granit Xhaka will be unavailable following his 24th-minute red card against Liverpool last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WnRXy_0drHBA6v00
Granit Xhaka (right) is suspended following his red card in the first leg for a reckless challenge on Diogo Jota (left)

The Gunners boss will also be without Arsenal's AFCON contingency: Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, despite the latter returning back to England earlier this week.

But Arsenal have welcomed back Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares from minor injuries, while Martin Odegaard has completed his Covid-19 isolation period.

Arsenal were a defensive fortress after going a man down to deny a rather toothless Liverpool.

But Arteta will need his side to go out all guns blazing in attack if they hope to secure a home win and a final place.

The biggest decision he faces is whether to bring Odegaard straight back into the fold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKJ0Y_0drHBA6v00
Martin Odegaard (left) will be available after completing his Covid-19 isolation period

The Norwegian has four goals and as many assists this season, and could add another dimension to the Gunners' attack.

By replacing Eddie Nketiah, Odegaard could allow Alexandre Lacazette to move further forward.

With Odegaard in just behind Lacazette, the Gunners could really test Liverpool's defence - something which, with a one-man disadvantage, they were unable to do in the first leg.

Equally, Arteta could start all three and move Albert Sambi Lokonga into central midfield.

This would allow Odegaard to get forward and link up with the front two, leaving Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to provide the attack from the flanks.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool see off Palace to close gap at top of Premier League table

Liverpool reduced the gap at the top of the Premier League table to nine points after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.Two Andrew Robertson assists helped the Reds take control, with Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on target in the first half.But Patrick Vieira’s side reduced the deficit through Odsonne Edouard at the start of the second period.𝐌 𝐎 𝐎 𝐃 pic.twitter.com/8B5PzPNStN— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2022In the end it took a string of saves from Alisson Becker to secure the win, with Fabinho adding a contentious penalty late on to wrap up a victory which keeps the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

There’s more to Liverpool than Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, says Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played down the absence of key Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Sunday’s meeting at Selhurst Park.The Reds will again be without their two main attackers, who are away competing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.It will no doubt boost Palace, who lost 3-0 to Liverpool in September with the pair on target and both hit doubles against the south London outfit last season too.Jurgen Klopp’s side have coped well without Salah and Mane, winning three of the four games they have missed to progress in two cup competitions and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta reveals he 'didn't want to play' Takehiro Tomiyasu in Arsenal's Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool due to injury but an injury crisis left him no choice... as Gunners boss defends Japanese defender for slipping before Diogo Jota's first goal

Mikel Arteta revealed he didn't want to play returning defender Takehiro Tomiyasu in Arsenal's Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool but claimed the club's injury crisis left him no choice. The Japanese defender, who has starred on the right-hand side for Arsenal this season, had missed Arsenal's last two matches due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Milner
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Takumi Minamino
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
The Independent

Trent Alexander-Arnold is unique talent with ‘insane’ skill-set – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is a unique talent with an “insane” skill-set.The right-back took his tally of assists this season to 14 with a couple in the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg victory over Arsenal on Thursday.Since the start of the 2018-19 season, only Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller and Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi – both forwards – have created more goals than the England international.Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 64Lionel Messi (Paris St Germain) - 47Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 44“I don’t know anybody who is like Trent. Who is a right-back and is that decisive and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool manager Klopp admits Jones needs 'pushing'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits Curtis Jones needs 'pushing'. Klopp recently had a pep talk with the academy graduate, who turns 21 next week, in which he told the local youngster it was time to take his game up a level. “Yes, Curtis was really good the last two games....
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#German#Reds#Japanese#Xi
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Liverpool head to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, hoping for a third win in a week to start to put pressure back on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. Victory for the Reds would leave them nine points adrift of the reigning champions with a game in hand, following their draw with Southampton on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp’s team have rediscovered form of late after a slight stutter, beating Brentford last weekend before dispatching Arsenal in midweek to reach the Carabao Cup final.For Palace, this has undoubtedly been a season of progress and putting into place building blocks...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League clash today

Liverpool have won each of their last nine meetings against Crystal Palace, scoring 29 goals in the process.Palace have conceded 13 times without reply in their last Premier League three games against Jurgen Klopp’s side - an awful run which includes the 7-0 defeat at Selhurst Park in December 2020.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Crystal Palace host LiverpoolBut this is a new and improved Palace team under Patrick Vieira. Although they may sit in an all too familiar position in mid-table, the quality of the football has significantly improved under the Frenchman.And they will be hoping...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta bemoans ‘slow’ and ‘leggy’ Arsenal display in Burnley draw

Mikel Arteta bemoaned a “slow” and “leggy” Arsenal performance before casting doubt over any January signings as the Gunners were held to a goalless stalemate by Premier League bottom side Burnley The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Crystal Palace vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Following Chelsea’s draw with Brighton in midweek, Liverpool now look like the only team who have a chance of stopping Manchester City from claiming a fourth Premier League title in five years.Jurgen Klopp’s side are having to deal with a busy set of fixtures at a time when they are without both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Crystal Palace host LiverpoolLast season the obliterated Crystal Palace 7-0 at Selhurst Park and will be looking for a similar performance on Sunday afternoon.Meanwhile, Patrick Vieira’s team have dropped into the bottom half following a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Josh Sargent double lifts Norwich as lights go out on Watford and Claudio Ranieri

As the floodlights flickered and dimmed at Vicarage Road, the light also appeared to run out on Claudio Ranieri’s Watford tenure. Norwich’s win in this crucial relegation six-pointer, delivered by Josh Sargent’s sublime backheel flick and towering header, lifted the Canaries out of the Premier League’s bottom three and dropped Watford into deeper trouble.Sargent’s first Premier League goal on 51 minutes was a brilliant moment of quality that had been desperately lacking until he turned Teemu Pukki’s cross off the underside of the bar. Moments later, play at Vicarage Road was halted for around nine minutes due to a partial...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Victor Lindelof to miss West Ham match after break-in at family home

Victor Lindelof will not be involved for Manchester United this weekend as the defender supports his family following a “very traumatic” break-in at their house as he played against Brentford The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils secured a 3-1 Premier League win at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday evening.Lindelof’s house in the north west was targeted while the defender was in London forcing his wife to lock herself and their two children in a room for safety during the burglary.“During Victor’s game this Wednesday night we had a break-in at our house...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City are ‘by far the best’ and have Premier League title sewn up, claims Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Manchester City already have the Premier League title in the bag ahead of their visit to St Mary’s.Reigning champions City travel to the south coast 11 points clear of second-placed Liverpool following a remarkable 12-match winning run.Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and third-placed Chelsea had threatened to make it one of the most exciting title races in years before significantly falling off the pace in recent weeks.Hasenhuttl, who masterminded a creditable goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium in September, is in awe of the way Pep Guardiola’s relentless side have blown away their rivals.“If it wouldn’t be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton fan arrested after Aston Villa players hit by bottle thrown from crowd

An Everton supporter has been arrested after two Aston Villa players were floored by a bottle thrown from the crowd during the visitors’ 1-0 Premier League win at Goodison Park.Former Everton defender Lucas Digne who had only left the Toffees nine days earlier, and Matty Cash both ended up on the ground as Villa players celebrated Emiliano Buendia’s first-half winner.“Police have arrested a supporter at Goodison Park for throwing a missile onto the pitch during today’s Premier League match against Aston Villa,” read an Everton statement on the club website.Police have arrested a supporter at Goodison Park for throwing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

292K+
Followers
13K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy