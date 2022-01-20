ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jan. 6 panel wants to talk to Ivanka Trump

 3 days ago

The committee is asking Ivanka Trump...

Washington Post

How the new focus on Ivanka Trump and Jan. 6 will expose dark MAGA truths

To an unsettling degree, a large swath of 2022 GOP candidates are deriving energy for their campaigns from the myth that the underlying “cause” of the Jan. 6 rioters was in some sense just. But this mythmaking is on a collision course with another powerful force: the House...
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee requests testimony from Ivanka Trump

The House committee investigating the Capitol attack has formally requested testimony from Ivanka Trump over a phone call they say Ivanka overheard between former President Trump and former Vice President Pence and her actions during the attack. A spokesperson for Ivanka says she publicly stated on Jan. 6 “the violence must stop immediately.”Jan. 21, 2022.
SFGate

Jan. 6 committee seeks testimony from Ivanka Trump to discuss her father's attempt to overturn the election results

WASHINGTON - The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has requested voluntary testimony from Ivanka Trump, saying in a letter sent Thursday that witnesses have told investigators that she has direct knowledge of President Donald Trump's actions before, during and after his supporters attempted to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as president that day.
The Independent

Newt Gingrich predicts Jan 6 committee members could be jailed if GOP takes back Congress

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich has predicted that members of the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January last year could be jailed if the GOP takes control of Congress after the midterms. “You’re going to have a Republican majority in the House and a Republican majority in the Senate,” Mr Gingrich told Fox News on Sunday. “All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email because I think it’s clear that these are people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
