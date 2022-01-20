The White Lotus season two will be filmed 'in Sicily at the Four Seasons Hotel San Domenico Palace'

The White Lotus creator Mike White will reportedly set the second season of his hit HBO series in Sicily, Italy.

Variety reported Thursday that the cast and crew will be moving into the Four Seasons Hotel San Domenico Palace in the Sicilian hilltop town of Taormina.

The luxurious hotel - which is conveniently closed to guests through April 1 - is a former 14th-century convent beside the Ionian Sea and below an active volcano called Mount Etna.

Could it be? Jennifer Coolidge is widely rumored to be reprising her scene-stealing role as Tanya McQuoid in season two

The Four Seasons is located near vineyards, an ancient Greek theatre, medieval villages, and it will make a beautiful setting for the fictional White Lotus hotel and spa.

The update came two days after Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham signed on to The White Lotus to portray Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son and grandson.

The Order alum Adam DiMarco will portray Bert Di Grasso's recent college grad grandson, Albie, traveling with him.

The King's Man star Tom Hollander will take on the role of Quentin, an English expat vacationing with his friends and his nephew.

Unpregnant actress Haley Lu Richardson was cast as Portia, a young woman who is traveling with her boss.

The growing ensemble joins Best Sellers star Aubrey Plaza, who was cast last week as Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and friends.

'I was a fan of season one, but more importantly, I was a big Mike White fan. So I'm very excited to work with him,' the 37-year-old deadpan funnywoman told Variety on Wednesday.

'I'm very honored to be on this television series, and I hope I don't let everybody down. It seems like everyone watched this show.'

When Michael Imperioli was cast as Dominic Di Grasso, Albie's father and Bert's son on January 5, he gushed: 'Very excited to be joining Mike White and team!'

Interestingly, the 55-year-old Sopranos alum tagged Jennifer Coolidge in his Instagram post as she is rumored to be reprising her scene-stealing role as Tanya McQuoid in season two.

The 60-year-old funnywoman and Murray Bartlett are nominated for best female actor and male actor in a TV movie/limited series at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which air February 27 on TNT/TBS.

The six-episode first season - set in Maui - received a 'certified fresh' 89% critic approval rating (out of 90 reviews) and 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

