ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The White Lotus season two will be filmed 'in Sicily at the Four Seasons Hotel San Domenico Palace'

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The White Lotus creator Mike White will reportedly set the second season of his hit HBO series in Sicily, Italy.

Variety reported Thursday that the cast and crew will be moving into the Four Seasons Hotel San Domenico Palace in the Sicilian hilltop town of Taormina.

The luxurious hotel - which is conveniently closed to guests through April 1 - is a former 14th-century convent beside the Ionian Sea and below an active volcano called Mount Etna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y1DgU_0drHAw0E00
Europe bound! The White Lotus creator Mike White will reportedly set the second season of his hit HBO series in Sicily, Italy 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28rhEw_0drHAw0E00
Could it be? Jennifer Coolidge is widely rumored to be reprising her scene-stealing role as Tanya McQuoid in season two

The Four Seasons is located near vineyards, an ancient Greek theatre, medieval villages, and it will make a beautiful setting for the fictional White Lotus hotel and spa.

The update came two days after Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham signed on to The White Lotus to portray Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son and grandson.

The Order alum Adam DiMarco will portray Bert Di Grasso's recent college grad grandson, Albie, traveling with him.

The King's Man star Tom Hollander will take on the role of Quentin, an English expat vacationing with his friends and his nephew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E8C4f_0drHAw0E00
Bellisimo! Variety reported Thursday that the cast and crew will be moving into the Four Seasons Hotel San Domenico Palace in the Sicilian hilltop town of Taormina
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jH7sH_0drHAw0E00
Brava! The luxurious hotel - which is conveniently closed to guests through April 1 - is a former 14th-century convent beside the Ionian Sea and below an active volcano called Mount Etna
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48U4Ym_0drHAw0E00
Picture it: The Four Seasons is located near vineyards, an ancient Greek theatre, medieval villages, and it will make a beautiful setting for the fictional White Lotus hotel and spa

Unpregnant actress Haley Lu Richardson was cast as Portia, a young woman who is traveling with her boss.

The growing ensemble joins Best Sellers star Aubrey Plaza, who was cast last week as Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and friends.

'I was a fan of season one, but more importantly, I was a big Mike White fan. So I'm very excited to work with him,' the 37-year-old deadpan funnywoman told Variety on Wednesday.

'I'm very honored to be on this television series, and I hope I don't let everybody down. It seems like everyone watched this show.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IDt9o_0drHAw0E00
Amadeus alum: The update came two days after Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham signed on to The White Lotus to portray Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son and grandson (pictured in 2020)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BC0i9_0drHAw0E00
New to the cast! The Order alum Adam DiMarco will portray Bert Di Grasso's recent college grad grandson, Albie, traveling with him (pictured in 2019)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pPJnH_0drHAw0E00
Englishman: The King's Man star Tom Hollander will take on the role of Quentin, an English expat vacationing with his friends and his nephew (pictured December 6)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bfs5y_0drHAw0E00
Starlet: Unpregnant actress Haley Lu Richardson was cast as Portia, a young woman who is traveling with her boss (pictured in 2020)

When Michael Imperioli was cast as Dominic Di Grasso, Albie's father and Bert's son on January 5, he gushed: 'Very excited to be joining Mike White and team!'

Interestingly, the 55-year-old Sopranos alum tagged Jennifer Coolidge in his Instagram post as she is rumored to be reprising her scene-stealing role as Tanya McQuoid in season two.

The 60-year-old funnywoman and Murray Bartlett are nominated for best female actor and male actor in a TV movie/limited series at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which air February 27 on TNT/TBS.

The six-episode first season - set in Maui - received a 'certified fresh' 89% critic approval rating (out of 90 reviews) and 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIeAX_0drHAw0E00
'I hope I don't let everybody down': The growing ensemble joins Best Sellers star Aubrey Plaza, who was cast last week as Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and friends (pictured Wednesday)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23KB0m_0drHAw0E00
When Michael Imperioli was cast as Dominic Di Grasso, Albie’s father and Bert's son on January 5, he gushed: 'Very excited to be joining Mike White and team!'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gpZf8_0drHAw0E00
Who will win? Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett are nominated for best female actor and male actor in a TV movie/limited series at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which air February 27 on TNT/TBS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zyikz_0drHAw0E00
Acclaim: The six-episode first season - set in Maui - received a 'certified fresh' 89% critic approval rating (out of 90 reviews) and 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The White Lotus’ Adds F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson to Season 2 Cast

The White Lotus season two is coming into sharper focus. Mike White’s HBO dark comedy has enlisted F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson as series regulars for its sophomore season. They join the previously announced castmembers Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in season two, which will leave Hawaii behind and be set at a different White Lotus hotel property. Sources say season two will be set in Italy, though HBO has declined comment on the setting. Abraham, whose massive list of credits includes Apple’s Mythic Quest, Showtime’s Homeland and features The Grand Budapest Hotel and Amadeus, will play...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The White Lotus: Aubrey Plaza to Star in Season 2 — Find Out Who She's Playing

We have absolutely zero reservations with this booking: Aubrey Plaza has snagged a suite at The White Lotus. The Parks and Recreation and Legion vet has boarded the HBO dramedy’s upcoming second season as a series regular, TVLine has learned. She will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. Plaza joins a cast that also includes The Sopranos‘ Michael Imperioli and Season 1 scene-stealer Jennifer Coolidge. Season 1 of The White Lotus focused on a group of vacationers at the swanky titular Hawaiian resort. The new season will leave the Aloha State for a different White...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The White Lotus Season 2: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know

When Mike White's satirical dramedy The White Lotus dropped on HBO Max last summer, it quickly became one of the most talked-about shows. The series that followed wealthy tourists as they vacation at a luxurious White Lotus resort in Hawaii was praised for its dry humor, standout performances by cast members from Jennifer Coolidge to Murray Bartlett, and, above all else, biting commentary on class and privilege. Before the show completed its 6-episode run, it was renewed for Season 2. The upcoming installment will see a new group of travelers staying at a different White Lotus property, and details are beginning to roll in about the guests and hosts with whom we'll spend our next vacation.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Aubrey Plaza
Person
Tom Hollander
Person
Murray Bartlett
Person
Michael Imperioli
Person
F. Murray Abraham
digitalspy.com

The White Lotus season 2 casts The King's Man and Split stars

HBO's The White Lotus is adding more big names to its ensemble cast for season two. TV Line reports that The King's Man star Tom Hollander has been cast alongside Split's Haley Lu Richardson. But that's not all, as Oscar winner and Mythic Quest actor F Murray Abraham has also...
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Here's Who's Joining Season 2 of The White Lotus

Production for the second season of HBO's The White Lotus is underway. Since the miniseries will be an anthology moving forward, it means most of the cast will look different when season two hits our screens. Luckily, we officially know who'll be leading the season two ensemble, and yes, there is a familiar face among them.
TV SERIES
Vice

The HBO universe recruits more for The White Lotus season 2

Sydney Sweeney, we miss you. After HBO’s dark comedy satire The White Lotus took us to a tropical hotel resort in Hawaii last summer, the lauded show was quickly renewed as an anthology series, with each season set at a different White Lotus hotel across the world. Where is season two set? The rumours are the drama between hotel staff and its uptight customers will take place in Italy. Will the arguments be heightened by overly caffeinated guests? Will all hell break loose when an American visitor asks for pineapple on their pizza? We’ll have to wait and see.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sicily#White Lotus#Hbo#Sicilian#Greek#Unpregnant
E! News

White Lotus Season 2 Will Be Checking Into a New Exotic Locale

Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Talks "Legally Blonde 3" at 2021 Emmys. Cold gelato, idyllic views and pasta await the guests of The White Lotus. Variety reports that the second installment of the HBO anthology series will take place in beautiful Sicily, Italy. According to the outlet, the San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons hotel, has been booked for the cast and crew to film in until April 1.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan in ‘Fresh’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Broken down into its constituent parts, there’s much about Fresh that seems familiar. You might see Promising Young Woman in screenwriter Lauryn Kahn’s scathing commentary on the horrors of modern dating, or Get Out in her shrewd use of horror tropes to amplify them. There are shades of American Psycho in its acid sense of humor, and Hannibal in its taste for luxury. But director Mimi Cave, in her feature directorial debut, corrals these influences into a film that lives up to its title. If Fresh stumbles on the way to its own finish line, it’s still a hell of a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
People

Melanie Griffith Celebrates 'Tenacious, Gracious, Elegant' Mom Tippi Hedren on 92nd Birthday

The legendary actress' daughter Melanie Griffith honored the milestone birthday Wednesday on Instagram with a carousel of photos of her mother from over the years. Among the images are a pair of recent photos showing off Hedren's silly side and two black-and-white pictures from her younger years, including one with a baby Griffith as they stood outside of an airplane.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Grichka & Igor Bogdanoff Die Of Covid Days Apart: Eccentric Twin French TV Presenters Were 72

Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff, the eccentric French TV presenter twins, have died of Covid within six days of each other. Igor died Monday and Grichka on December 28. They were 72. The BBC said the unvaccinated brothers had told friends their healthy lifestyle would protect them from Covid, but both were admitted to hospital in the middle of last month. Although their families did not specify the cause of their deaths, their lawyer Edouard de Lamaze confirmed that both contracted the virus. Igor Bogdanoff’s family said in a statement he had “gone towards the light,” surrounded by his children and family. The identical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Robb Report

If This Painting Turns Out to Be a Real Caravaggio, It Could Be Worth $57 Million

The Spanish government granted protected status to a small oil painting, believed by some experts to be the work of the Italian Baroque master Caravaggio, as of yesterday, reported The Guardian. Declared an item of cultural interest, the new protected status will give experts additional time to study the painting in the hopes of determining its true authorship, as it was previously believed to be a mere copy. In a statement, the regional government of Madrid described the painting as “an example of the excellence and pictorial mastery of the Italian naturalism,” with significant influence on 17th-century painting in the region. The painting, titled The...
VISUAL ART
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

291K+
Followers
13K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy