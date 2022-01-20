ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cyberattack on Red Cross compromised sensitive data on over 515,000 vulnerable people

INS News
 9 days ago

The attack targeted a contractor in Switzerland that...

insnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

International Red Cross hack exposes half a million vulnerable people

Hackers targeting the International Red Cross (ICRC) have stolen the personal details of more than half a million "highly vulnerable" people. The humanitarian organisation, which works with victims of war, the missing and detainees around the world, said it had been the victim of a "sophisticated cyber-attack". It is unclear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Cross#Npr
threatpost.com

Red Cross Begs Attackers Not to Leak Stolen Data for 515K People

A cyberattack forced the Red Cross to shut down IT systems running the Restoring Family Links system, which reunites families fractured by war, disaster or migration. The Red Cross is imploring threat actors to show mercy by abstaining from leaking data belonging to 515,000+ “highly vulnerable” people. The data was stolen from a program used to reunite family members split apart by war, disaster or migration.
PUBLIC SAFETY
infosecurity-magazine.com

Red Cross: Supply Chain Data Breach Hit 500K People

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has revealed a major data breach that compromised the personal details of over 515,000 “highly vulnerable” victims. It was stolen from a Swiss contractor that stores the data on behalf of the global humanitarian organization headquartered in Geneva. The ICRC...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The New Humanitarian

Comment: Red Cross data hack

The fallout is just beginning after what data privacy researchers say could be the biggest-ever breach of humanitarian data. The New Humanitarian spoke to Zara Rahman, acting executive director of The Engine Room, a tech and data non-profit, to find out why this huge hack at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on 19 January shouldn’t come as a surprise, and what the aid sector needs to do to protect itself — and vulnerable people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
Switzerland
Chattanooga Daily News

Anti-vaxxer who bragged he was a hero for refusing to get vaccinated is now urging other vaccine skeptics not to follow his lead after the killer virus left him fighting for life in hospital

The 52-year-old former anti-vaxxer who reportedly bragged he was a hero for refusing to get vaccinated is now urging people and other vaccine skeptics not to follow his lead after the killer virus left him fighting for life in hospital. He reportedly turned his back on getting a life-saving injection, but after contracting Coronavirus just before Christmas now says he wishes he’d had the COVID-19 vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Oath Keepers leader’s wife reveals photos of elaborate tunnel ‘escape’ network in backyard

The estranged wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, Tasha Adams, has shared images of Mr Rhodes’ “training hole” for his planned “elaborate” network of escape tunnels he allegedly was working to construct in his backyard. A federal judge cited testimony from Ms Adams concerning the tunnels on Wednesday in a court order in which Mr Rhodes was denied bond. He has been charged with seditious conspiracy, as well as other crimes, in connection to his activities surrounding the insurrection on 6 January last year.“Folks if you ever feel tempted to rent a backhoe and dig escape tunnels in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida while in Syria, court hears

Former Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida and stayed in a “bombed-out” house where militia and rebels held meetings when she was in Syria her trial has heard.The Co Louth woman, 39, has pleaded not guilty to charges of membership of the illegal organisation, the so-called Islamic State, and of providing funds to benefit the group.Giving evidence on Thursday, Tanya Joya told the Special Criminal Court that she and her then-husband John Georgealis had met the accused through his Islamic Facebook group We Hear, We Obey.Lisa Marie wanted to go to Syria. She was...
WORLD
Shreveport Magazine

Man hospitalized with COVID dies after his wife and son unsuccessfully sued to force the hospital to allow him to receive Ivermectin treatments

According to reports, the 71-year-old COVID patient whose family sued to get him Ivermectin treatments has died. His wife and son sued Mayo Clinic for refusing to let him receive Ivermectin treatments from an outside doctor. Health officials said that the drug, which is used to treat parasites in humans and animals, is not approved to treat COVID and is strongly opposed by the FDA, CDC and most medical professionals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Saudi Tourist 'Killed on the Spot' After Aggressive Elephant Trampled Him on Safari

Authorities in Uganda are carrying out an investigation into the untimely demise of a Saudi national after getting trampled to death by an elephant. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday at the Murchison Falls national park, which is a renowned tourist attraction in Africa. According to Independent, the deceased was attacked by an elephant while taking a rest.
ACCIDENTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: moldy roast, dead mice and ‘an imminent health hazard’

In the past four weeks, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including moldy roasted food, dead mice and corned beef that was more than three weeks old. One eatery agreed to halt all food service after the inspector determined it posed “an imminent health […] The post Restaurant inspection update: moldy roast, dead mice and ‘an imminent health hazard’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy