ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Seed companies and customers say paper seed catalogs are not obsolete — yet

By Lela Nargi
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GY9Pb_0drHARpp00

Despite unseasonal winter heat waves in swaths of the South, Midwest and Northeast that might get green thumbs itching to get out and get planting, it's a mostly fallow time for gardeners and farmers across the U.S. Cover crops have been sown, winter storage crops have been stashed away, and some idle moments in which to plot out next spring's planting beds have descended at last.

So have the paper seed catalogs, which often ship in late fall to arrive in mailboxes in late December or early January. Booklets from organic and heirloom seed companies take months or even years to plan and offer pages and pages of bright, alluring images of future bounty. (There are endless options: just a partial list includes nearly 100 companies). Some varietals are old favorites; others are fresh out of breeding trials and ready to dazzle with pest or drought resistance, or appealing new colors and flavor profiles. For farmers, gardeners and homesteaders, seed catalogs "are the unofficial beginning of the [planting] season," says Catherine Kaczor, sales and marketing manager for Hudson Valley Seed Company in New York.

And while online catalogs have been around for decades now, seed companies continue to send out paper seed catalogs to their customers by the tens or hundreds of thousands. But do people still look forward to receiving them? Is anyone actually filling out the stapled-in order form, affixing its accompanying envelope with a stamp, and mailing it in? Or has everyone transitioned completely to online browsing and ordering?

Beth Hoffman runs a grassfed beef operation in South Central Iowa. Her quarter-acre garden supplies a summer's worth of produce like lettuces, Sun Gold tomatoes, sweet corn, butternut squash, watermelons, herbs and Turkey Craw beans to her household and about 10 of her neighbors. She favors a hybrid ordering approach. "The Johnny's [Selected Seeds] catalog arrives and that's a physical reminder in the house that you should do the ordering or at least, start looking," she says. "The paper catalog looks really hopeful and beautiful. It's good for flipping through and seeing the whole breadth and depth of what's available. But then I go online to place my order."

High Mowing Organic Seeds brand strategist Darby Weaver says this is a common scenario among her company's 126,000-ish commercial and home-garden customers — all of whom had the year's new catalog shipped to them in late October. People like to "luxuriate" with paper catalogs, she says. "They're this steadfast thing that have existed for a long time. They're beautiful, and you're cold and it's winter and you want to see some green stuff." But more and more sales are happening virtually these days, even though requests for print catalogs continue to rise so, "I don't foresee them going anywhere, even if the trend is to buy online," Weaver says. Although she says there are two notable exceptions to this rule: older shoppers, who tend to phone in orders; and farmers from the Amish community in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, who send in hand-inked order forms.

Keegan Clifford grows 13 raised beds worth of vegetables — potatoes, mustard greens, radishes, turnips, various brassicas, kohlrabi, lettuces — in his tiny garden plot in Middletown, Maryland, for himself and five weekly CSA customers. He places his seed orders online, usually with Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds. But he also has an outsize appreciation for print catalogs. "I'm still kind of old school; I like to pick them up, circle and highlight things I find interesting, fold the pages and circle back," Clifford says. But he also finds himself referring again and again to out-of-date catalogs. "I never recycle them so I have catalogs that are four or five years old. It's cool to flip through them and see that about 80% of the stuff in them doesn't change. But you also see the evolution of a seed company."

Clifford, a full-time parks department geographic information systems coordinator, is no Luddite, however. In addition to buying virtually, he also relies on technology to organize the seeds he already has on hand. "I keep a spreadsheet on the computer of all the different seeds I have, and each one is color-coded," he says. This helps him keep track of his inventory, to avoid making redundant purchases. Also, "If I see something interesting, I can check that I've never grown that before." This year Clifford is eyeballing pak choi and tatsoi; summer and winter squashes that are resistant to the vine squash borers that decimated his crops last year; bush beans; and some new varieties of carrots. "I'm just browsing on Friday nights and one night after a couple of beers I'll probably pull the trigger" on a dozen new varieties, he says.

Still, there are certain disadvantages to ordering online. These were driven home for Hoffman last year, when a combination of new pandemic farmers placing first-time orders and people hoarding seeds for fear of a shortage, actually managed to cause a shortage. "That was part of the experience of using the catalog," Hoffman says. "You'd look through it and say, 'This one looks great,' and then you'd go to order it and it would be gone."

Hudson Valley's Kaczor doesn't expect that to be a problem for 2022. "We've been closely monitoring the trends and people are not hoarding seeds this year," she says. But it was not a seed shortage that influenced the company's decision to pivot to a much smaller, 12-page catalog — down from some 75 pages — that highlights the company's mission and the 40 new seeds it's selling in 2022 including caribe cilantro, green-skinned bitter lemon, and red Malabar spinach. The cause was a paper shortage that Bloomberg estimates resulted in 100 million catalogs not going to print this year. Also a factor: a customer base that's becoming younger, more urban, and ever more likely to do things virtually. "We tried to compromise by sending out at least something, and I think people will appreciate that gesture," Kaczor says. "But we'll see how they react."

One person not likely to mourn a smaller catalog, or even no catalog at all, is Letisha Cobb. The Atlanta-area single mom started gardening in her minuscule backyard years ago to save money on groceries for her four (now grown) kids; she currently provides collards, strawberries, kale, and most especially tomatoes to friends, families and "anyone else in my community" who wants it. "I do love both [print and online] but when it comes to paper, I can see where the waste is coming in," she says. "Because afterwards what do you do with it? We can go on the internet and find whatever we want faster."

Like Clifford, Cobb is a fan of Baker Creek, which offers so many varieties of the tomatoes she says she's so "obsessed" with that she jots their names down on paper as she scrolls through their website, to help her remember which ones she's considering. Last year she got so carried away she grew out 25 tomato varieties and "almost made myself sick with them." Even though she's got a stash of seeds from swaps and left over from last year's order, "I still want to do some, but I'm trying to keep myself down to 10." Her current and possibly still-expanding list of tomato seeds includes Rose, Great White, Green Giant, Brandywine Yellow, Hillbilly, Mortgage Lifter, Pink Oxheart, Brandywine Pink, Black Cherry, Sart Roloise and Giant Crimson. "I'm trying to slim this down," she says. "Wish me luck."

Comments / 16

Cristal LaPrade
1d ago

Seed catalogs have much more information about varieties than the seed packs could ever have. This information is vital for selection of the correct seeds for situation. I reference my catalogues many times during the season making notes and marking pages. I don't mind paying for the catalogs if nessesary.

Reply(1)
11
Gritcando
1d ago

I am obsessed with seed collecting. I love to share seeds with friends and family. Definitely order more from seed catalogs than online…course I’m guilty of that also…get the same feel good feeling as a kid looking through the Sears catalog @ Christmas - on what hopefully Santa 🤞would bring…course I’m old!!! 😂

Reply
6
NWFLA TRUMP
1d ago

Seeds are not like seeds used to be and getting harder to find, atleast good brands of seeds. depending on how old they are

Reply(1)
6
Related
Salon

The trouble with farmland "investment"

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. If you're reading this article, it's only a matter of time before ads for Acretrader will appear in your Instagram feed, urging you to "unlock the long-term wealth potential" of a unique kind of investment: farmland. You'd be in moneyed company. Bill Gates is...
AGRICULTURE
Salon

Getting critical antibiotics out of pork and beef production is possible

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. The widespread, routine use of antibiotics in animal agriculture in the U.S. contributes to the development of antibiotic resistance, which basically means bacteria adapt to outsmart the drugs. Since many are the same ones used in human medicine, that results in at least tens of thousands of deaths each year (and more by some estimates). The issue has been identified as one of the biggest global public health threats by the World Health Organization.
AGRICULTURE
Salon

Fermented vegetables are a critical part of worldwide cuisines — and for good reason

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. When I was growing up in the 80s and 90s, the word "fermented" prompted scrunched noses, sickly frowns and gagging. Synonyms might as well have been "putrid" or "gross" — conjuring old, decaying food matter that was past its prime yet eaten primarily out of necessity. "Bacteria" didn't have a health halo, either. Of course, fermentation was the genesis of so many of our foods, from soy sauce to pickled mustard greens, which were amongst the most common examples in my mother's Chinese-American kitchen. I recall a group of construction workers in my house when I was younger, who probably thought no one else could hear when they incredulously read the label on a jar of fermented black bean garlic sauce, an umami-boosting paste stirred into dishes like beef with broccoli. Only, it had that word "fermented" in its name. They doubled over in laughter — the stuff sounded too disgusting to believe.
FOOD & DRINKS
FOXBusiness

Trucking company enacts largest pay increase in history

A major trucking firm in the U.S. just enacted a major pay increase for its drivers – the largest in the decades-old company's history, in fact. KLLM Transport Services is boosting pay up to 33% for its over-the-road truckers and for trainees coming out of its academy, while regional company drivers and independent contractors will see a hike of 10 to 16% starting next month.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
The Independent

Farmers could forgo harmful fertilisers by growing black-eyed peas, scientists say

Growing black-eyed peas could eradicate the need for expensive and environmentally-damaging fertilisers for gardening, research from a US university has confirmed.Legumes such as black-eyed peas, also known as cowpeas, are a unique category of crops in that they attract “substantial amounts” of nitrogen that is essential for also growing other plants.They do this by forming a symbiotic relationship with nitrogen-fixing soil bacteria called rhizobia.Rhizobia is attracted to the plant through chemicals the legumes crop emits through the roots. Then the roots form tumour-like nodules that protect the bacteria and supply them with carbon, for which the plant receives nitrogen to...
AGRICULTURE
WISH-TV

Indy culinary tech company secures seed funding

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A recently-established tech company has closed on a $6 million seed round of funding. Castiron, which launched out of Indianapolis-based venture studio High Alpha in October, has developed an e-commerce platform for independent culinary artists. The funding round included participation from Bowery Capital in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
9NEWS

Seed catalogs can help kickstart your garden

DENVER — For gardeners, seed catalogs are the best part of January. We can explore them and use them as a blueprint for spring. If you don't receive seed catalogs by mail, you can request them. Do an online search for "seed companies." You'll find dozens. Go to their...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seeds#Heirloom Seeds#Middletown#Foodprint#Sun Gold
EatingWell

Doing Some Garden Dreaming for Next Spring? Add Some New Varieties with Seeds From These Companies

There's no better way to best the winter blues than to start shopping for seeds for your spring garden. We love supporting smaller industry players with lesser-known cultivars (and flavors!) that offer greater genetic diversity, essential to creating a resilient food system in the face of our changing climate. So, this year, consider snagging seeds from one of these four sellers.
SAN JOSE, CA
Scientist

Opinion: Going Beyond Seed Banks

Over the past 100 years, an ever-expanding consensus has taken shape—first among scientists and later among policymakers, farmers, and eaters—that we need to preserve biological diversity in the plants we grow for food. This need stems from the fact that, around the world, farmers have steadily transitioned from local varieties of many different crop species to globalized lines of a handful of staple grains and other agricultural commodities.
AGRICULTURE
WKRC

Company urges Walmart, Amazon customers not use its item after recall

UNDATED (WKRC) - An electric knife sold by Amazon, Walmart, Bass Pro Shops and other retailers is being recalled due to a laceration risk. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued a recall last week after discovering a malfunction with the American Angler Electric Fillet Knife. According to the CPSC, "The trigger...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Grand Forks Herald

Seed catalogs feature hot new items for 2022

Who needs a tropical winter vacation when there are seed catalogs to browse! Traveling through the pages of vegetable and flower catalogs is midwinter garden therapy at its finest. Last week’s column described the new All-America Selections award winning flowers and vegetables for 2022 , which are featured in many...
AGRICULTURE
Footwear News

These Retail Companies Are Requiring Vaccinations for Employees — And Some Are Firing Those Who Do Not Comply

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. At the same time, President Biden’s mandate that businesses with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees has been blocked in the Supreme Court....
RETAIL
The Conversation U.S.

What is bioengineered food? An agriculture expert explains

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines bioengineered food as food that “contains detectable genetic material that has been modified through certain lab techniques that cannot be created through conventional breeding or found in nature.” If that definition sounds familiar, it is because it is essentially how genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, are defined – common vocabulary many people use and understand. On Jan. 1, 2022, the USDA implemented a new U.S. bioengineered food disclosure standard. Shoppers are seeing labels on food products with the terms “bioengineered” or “derived from bioengineering” printed on a green seal with the sun shining down...
AGRICULTURE
WRBL News 3

Grocery stores’ empty shelves have you worried? Emergency food is discounted and widely available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to stay healthy and eat well in case of quarantine or a natural disaster Despite the look of bare shelves in some U.S. grocery stores, the world likely isn’t going to end anytime soon. But that’s no reason to avoid stocking up on quality nonperishable food with […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Eliminating stress when ordering seeds

It was in the mid-1980s when I ordered seeds for the first time. What a mess. I was overwhelmed by the many variables and terms that I didn’t understand. So I developed a system, a simple one that took me from overwhelmed to overjoyed. It’s a system I taught in all my gardening classes and workshops, which are now online.
KODIAK, AK
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Ford-Stripe agreement to accelerate easy payment experiences for customers, dealers

Ford Motor Company and Stripe sign five-year agreement to transform the automotive e-commerce and payments experience, with Stripe as a premier payment service provider for Ford and its dealers across North America and Europe. Relationship to enable seamless digital and e-commerce experience for customers and offer dealers an improved payment acceptance experience. This delivers on […] The post Ford-Stripe agreement to accelerate easy payment experiences for customers, dealers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
DEARBORN, MI
9News

The best seeds to plant for spring

You don’t have to have a large garden space to grow many of these plants. By using a large pot or plastic container you can do this on a deck or patio.
GARDENING
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
14K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy