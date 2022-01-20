ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

AP-NORC poll: One year into presidency, Biden’s approval rating hits new low

INS News
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden ends his first year in the White House...

insnews.org

CBS News

Harris' approval rating tracks with Biden's - CBS News poll

Americans appear to be gauging President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris still very much as a ticket one year into their term: Americans give Vice-President Kamala Harris an approval rating that is the same as Mr. Biden's, at 44%, and their approval ratings track very much the same across various groups, including among Democrats. People tend to approve or disapprove of them in tandem.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘He’s fairly low’: As Biden marks one year in office, Marquette poll director breaks down approval rating, impact on midterms

MADISON, Wis. — Thursday marks one year since Joe Biden took the oath of office and was sworn in as the United States’ 46th president. Charles Franklin, the director of the Marquette University Law School poll, joined Live at Four to talk about where polls show Biden stands a year into his term.
Joe Biden
The Independent

Some SC Black Dems want Biden to `try a little bit harder'

Joe Biden s run for the Democratic presidential nomination was all but declared dead as he headed to the South Carolina primary in late February 2020. He had finished fifth in New Hampshire and fourth in Iowa. Still, Biden advised skeptics to withhold judgment until a state with a large pool of Black voters, the most reliable Democratic constituency, had a chance to weigh in.“Too often your loyalty, your commitment, your support for this party has been taken for granted,” he said. “I give you my word as a Biden that I never, ever, ever will.”Black voters delivered, recasting...
#Approval Rating#Norc#Ap#The White House#Americans
The Independent

Giuliani associate Igor Fruman who searched for Biden dirt in Ukraine jailed for campaign finance violation

Russian-born Igor Fruman, a Florida businessman who helped former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani search for dirt on Joe Biden in Ukraine ahead of the 2020 election has been sentenced to a year in prison for an unrelated campaign finance charge . Fruman will also have to pay a $10,000 fine. He was ordered to report to prison on 14 March. In September he pleaded guilty to a single charge of solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national. In his plea, he admitted to soliciting a million dollars from Russian businessman Andrey Muraviev. The money was intended to...
The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
