ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

WATCH LIVE: Secretary Blinken gives remarks on tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine

INS News
 2 days ago

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is warning that...

insnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
cbs19news

U.S., Russia to try more diplomacy amid tensions over Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) -- Top U.S. and Russian diplomats agreed to keep talking in the standoff over Ukraine, even though their meeting produced no movement in the crisis that has seen Moscow mass tens of thousands of troops at the border and the West ramp up supplies of weapons to Kyiv.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Military Forces#State#Pbs
CBS News

Negotiations between U.S. and Russia yield little progress in diffusing Ukraine tensions

U.S. and Russian diplomats spent hours negotiating in Geneva on Monday. It was the first of three bilateral discussions over rising tensions at the Russia-Ukraine border. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams has the latest on how the Ukrainian military is preparing for a possible Russian invasion. Then, retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Peter Zwack joins CBSN's Lilia Luciano with his analysis.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US, Russia promise to work to ease Ukraine tensions

Washington and Moscow's top diplomats on Friday agreed to keep working to ease tensions over Ukraine, with the United States promising a written response to Russian security requirements next week and not ruling out a presidential meeting. Russia's foreign ministry said later that, in his talks with Blinken, Lavrov had warned of "the most serious consequences" if Washington ignored Moscow's security demands.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Post

Blinken says U.S. will stand with Ukraine if Russia attacks

KYIV, Ukraine — The United States will stand by Ukraine against mounting Russian pressure, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told officials in Kyiv on Wednesday, as the Biden administration redoubles its efforts to avert a military attack. The top U.S. diplomat promised continued American support, including the prospect of...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

West warns Russia against 'any' Ukraine incursion

The United States and its allies have warned Moscow Thursday of grave consequences if "any" of the tens of thousands of troops massed on the border were to cross the border into Ukraine. Following talks in Berlin with Germany, France and Britain, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underlined that Russia "cannot match" Western powers' resoluteness. Allowing Russia to violate Ukraine's territorial integrity would "drag us all back to a much more dangerous and unstable time, when this continent, and this city, were divided in two... with the threat of all-out war hanging over everyone's heads," he said in the German capital. In a show of that unity, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, speaking alongside Blinken, said the West would not shy away from taking action even if that included measures that "could have economic consequences for ourselves".
POLITICS
The Independent

United States weighing evacuating diplomats’ families from Ukraine

United States offered to hold a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden as the United States weighs evacuating Americans in Ukraine, The Guardianreported. The offer comes as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva, Switzerland as the two countries seek to resolve their tensions.“If it proves useful and productive for the two presidents to meet, to talk, to engage, to try to carry things forward, I think we’re fully prepared to do that,” Mr Blinken said. “President Biden has met here in Geneva with President Putin. He’s...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy