CARDIOLOGISTS JOIN WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL PHYSICIAN ASSOCIATES

John Arenas was not able to make it to his 2 p.m. appointment at Serendipity Labs in Westport on Jan. 3 because a massive snowstorm had hit the mid-Atlantic and motorists all along I-95 were trapped in their cars for up to 20 hours. Arenas, who is Serendipity Labs’ CEO, was forced to delay his trip back north, but luckily, he could still make it to a Serendipity Labs location in South Carolina.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO