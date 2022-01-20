ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

CARDIOLOGISTS JOIN WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL PHYSICIAN ASSOCIATES

By Editorial Staff
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Drs. Gary Gabelman, Douglas Hart, Gabriela Grasa, Anthony Mercando and Mitchell Fishbach, formerly associated with NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group...

westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WestfairOnline

BANK SUPPORTS PROGRAM FOR GIRLS

PCSB Bank, headquartered in Brewster, New York, recently announced a donation of $20,000 to Girls Inc. Westchester to support the organization’s efforts to empower young girls to succeed and achieve healthy lives –– in particular a student program at Benjamin Turner Middle School in Mount Vernon. This was the bank’s third installment in support of…
BREWSTER, NY
WestfairOnline

BREAKING NEWS: Westmed acquired by Summit Health

Westmed, the multispeciality medical practice headquartered in Rye Brook, which operates several locations in Westchester and Fairfield, has been acquired by Summit Health, which is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. Summit, which operates a physician practice similar to Westmed, has been expanding in recent years. For example, Summit acquired...
SUMMIT, NJ
WestfairOnline

WALDEN FIRM WELCOMES NEW ATTORNEYS

Lauren E. Scott and Eric B. Wharton have joined the litigation team of Jacobowitz and Gubits LLP in Walden as associate attorneys. Scott earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in 2005 from the State University of New York, Cortland, her Master of Art degree in internal law and public policy from the American University of…
WALDEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
White Plains, NY
Health
City
White Plains, NY
WestfairOnline

NEW BOARD MEMBER RIDES IN

Christopher Collins-McNeil of New York City, founder and principal consultant at The Collins-McNeil Group LLC (CMG), a New York-based integrated communications and social impact consultancy, was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of WestFair Rides (WFR), according to Catherine Wynkoop, president of the organization. Collins-McNeil will help to oversee the nonprofit’s mission to help…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WestfairOnline

GUEST BARTENDING EVENT

Local and State officials, Fred Camillo, Lauren Rabin and Ryan Fazio will take over the Bistro V bar, 339 Greenwich Ave. in Greenwich, as guest bartenders to support the community on Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event will raise money for local nonprofit organizations selected by each of the hosts. Bistro…
GREENWICH, CT
WestfairOnline

StretchLab franchise opens in Stamford

StretchLab, a health and wellness franchise chain offering one-on-one assisted stretching services, has opened its fourth Fairfield County location at 121 Towne St. in the Harbor Point section of Stamford. The 1,500-square-foot facility offers customized and group stretching sessions conducted by certified flexologists, with the goal of improving mobility, posture...
STAMFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

SKIN CARE STUDIO DONATES TO HOSPITAL

Farida Skin Care Studio in White Plains donated 10% of its revenues during October, the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to White Plains Hospital. When presenting the $4,207 check, Farida, the owner of the business, said: “We are committed to being a small business with a big heart and we are proud to make this annual…
WHITE PLAINS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Hart
WestfairOnline

Greenwich in talks with new vendor for summer sailing program

The Greenwich municipal government is planning to bring in a new vendor to replace Greenwich Community Sailing (GCS), a division of Longshore Sailing School, which discontinued its 24-year relationship with the town in November. GCS provided sailing lessons and boat and kayak rentals from Greenwich Point Park and the Chimes...
GREENWICH, CT
WestfairOnline

Norwalk’s Workforce Training Center seeks trade school tenants

Last month, 25 Van Zant Acquisitions LLC received unanimous approvals from the Norwalk municipal government to turn its 25 Van Zant St. commercial property into a vocational training space. The five-story, 265,000-square-foot building, now called the “Workforce Training Center,” offers spaces ranging from 1,400 to 30,000 square feet. The five-acre...
NORWALK, CT
WestfairOnline

Reimagining the workplace: Serendipity Labs brings new coworking approach to Westport

John Arenas was not able to make it to his 2 p.m. appointment at Serendipity Labs in Westport on Jan. 3 because a massive snowstorm had hit the mid-Atlantic and motorists all along I-95 were trapped in their cars for up to 20 hours. Arenas, who is Serendipity Labs’ CEO, was forced to delay his trip back north, but luckily, he could still make it to a Serendipity Labs location in South Carolina.
WESTPORT, CT
WestfairOnline

RAPID RESPONSE TESTS AND PPE AVAILABLE

The Kennedy Center in Trumbull, Connecticut, is now selling Covid 19 Antigen Rapid Test Kits to town agencies, senior living facilities, schools, businesses and the general public. These tests and the agency’s full range of PPE can be preordered through the center’s palmandable.com retail web portal and is available for shipping and pick-up. They are also…
TRUMBULL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physicians#Cardiologists#White Plains Hospital#Westfair Online
WestfairOnline

BOOST KIDS’ RELATIONAL INTELLIGENCE

Trinity Spiritual Center, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport, Connecticut, will host an exclusive, in-person and livestream event with couple and family therapist Saliha Bava, Ph.D., and writer, activist and speaker on men’s issues Mark Greene on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. They will address an urgent topic in a world dominated by social media: “How parents can help…
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

BANK AND WEBE108 WARMING UP

First County Bank teamed up with Connoisseur Media Connecticut’s WEBE108 radio station before the holidays for their third annual Warmth Drive. Donation boxes were set up in all the bank branches for two weeks before WEBE108’s live broadcast Thursday Dec. 16, with its street teams onsite at the bank branches in Stamford, Norwalk and Fairfield….
FAIRFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
829
Followers
5K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy