Portland ecommerce software maker sold to fast-growing Austin outfit

Real Leaders® has announced the newly selected winners of its 2022 Top Impact Companies from around the world, and Arnerich Massena is pleased to be recognized among this global group of visionary companies for a second year. The 2022 list features a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries, including Traditional Medicinals, Hannon Armstrong and Ocean Brands, as well as Allbirds, Danone, and Warby Parker. View the full rankings at https://real-leaders.com/impact-awards-2022/. “We are thrilled to be recognized by Real Leaders among many other values-aligned companies,” said Reegan Rae, CPWA®, Co-CEO. “This prestigious award is a reflection of our commitment to contributing to the greater good by aligning our clients’ investments with their values, mission, ideals, and principles.” “Our long-term focus on intentional investing, based on 30 years of top-tier research and collaborative expertise, has been a huge part of achieving this award,” notes Bryan Shipley, CFA, CAIA, Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer. “We’re deeply honored to be ranked as a visionary among this remarkable group of companies, and look forward to continuing our commitment to principles of impact, sustainability, and social justice.” Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders, weighs in on the rankings. “Business leaders across the globe are rapidly discovering that to be competitive – and to grow and thrive – they must forgo shortsighted thinking in favor of a farsighted vision that takes into account their company’s social and environmental impact. We are excited to welcome new and old companies alike to the impact movement, and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community.” Real Leaders® will host a virtual ceremony on February 24, 2022 to honor the winners, which will feature a keynote from Peter Diamandis, founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation and executive founder of Singularity University. Arnerich Massena is an independent investment firm and Certified B Corporation® based in Portland, Oregon. Dedicated to building lasting legacies to serve a higher good for its clients, the company has been in business for three decades. With a focus on serving wealth management clients and endowments & foundations, the firm is distinguished by its exceptional client service; unbiased proprietary research; and a long history of providing creative, high-quality investment advice. For more information about Arnerich Massena, please visit www.arnerichmassena.com.

9 DAYS AGO