Portland ecommerce software maker sold to fast-growing Austin outfit

Good morning. Let's get to the Five Things for Friday and wrap up this week. Big news for the Buckeye State and Oregon's largest private employer: Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) is expected to reveal plans for a semiconductor plant in Ohio. The move is part of CEO Pat Gelsinger's push to elevate the chip maker's manufacturing muscle, a strategy the PBJ has been following closely.
A young sustainable fashion footwear brand called Hilos wants to change how the footwear industry looks at production, and the waste it causes. According to CEO and co-founder Elias Stahl, one out of every five pairs of shoes goes straight into landfills and 24 billion pairs of shoes are made each year using 48 trillion gallons of water.
Portland software maker Clincient has been bought by a Phoenix-based competitor. While terms of the deal, with WebPT, weren't disclosed, all of Clinicient’s 165 employees can move over to the new company. The combined company will count more than 850 employees.
Good morning. Hope your week is going well as we move on to Thursday. Here are today's Five Things. There is a little spark of optimism for Portland's hospitality industry in the Pearl. Plans for a hotel by Choice Hotels International (NYSE: CHH) at Couch Street and Park Avenue have been filed with the city design commission.
Rooted School, an initiative that opens charter high schools aimed at overcoming local talent gaps, is coming to Vancouver. Founded by CEO Jonathan Johnson, the Rooted School Foundation launches charter schools (Rooted Schools) across the nation in an effort to close the racial and financial wealth gaps among students by providing them with job-ready tech skills at an early age.
Ridwell has taken Washington County to federal court in the fast-growing startup’s fight to run its specialty recycling collection service in unincorporated areas of the county. The Seattle company filed a complaint in U.S. District Court in Portland on Friday, asking the court to allow it to resume operations...
Good morning and welcome to Wednesday. Here are today's Five Things. Portland steel fabricator Vigor is in court with a construction company over work on San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge. According to the lawsuit, Vigor installed a suicide deterrent system on the famous span but is still waiting for full payment for the job.
ZincFive has landed a spot in a green-minded Wyoming data center project, giving the Tualatin startup a chance to show off nickel-zinc batteries that it bills as the most sustainable option. ZincFive has been working for a few years to make gains in providing backup power to server farms. It...
Avangrid Renewables has leased 50,000 square feet at Montgomery Park for a new office. Avangrid Renewables, an Avangrid Inc. subsidiary, is a renewable energy company in 22 states that operates in the solar and wind arenas. In an email, the company characterized the lease as “a move,” noting the space would be the new main office of Onshore Avangrid Renewables. The lease, signed in the third quarter of 2021, is good for 12 years.
Portland marketing software company LeadsRx has been acquired by Vancouver, British Columbia-based Unbounce. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the 21 employees of LeadsRx will remain on board and the company will operate independently. LeadsRx CEO AJ Brown will also continue to lead the LeadsRx business.
This article is part of Don't Count Portland Out, a series exploring the opportunities and threats that exist as the city rebuilds post-Covid. Read more stories here. A Portland Business Journal online survey a week ago prompted an outpouring of responses, with the majority pointing to a seemingly intractable problem.
Good morning and happy Wednesday. Here are today's Five Things. Researchers at Oregon State have identified a possible Covid treatment in an agricultural product Oregonians grow and consume in abundance. Three hemp extracts have been found in lab tests to potentially treat or prevent Covid infections, OSU scientists say. Effective or not, it has to be better than ivermectin.
Good morning. Are you ready for the new week? Here are Five Things for Monday. A leader of Portland's vibrant footwear industry is heading back to the southern hemisphere. Zion Armstrong's shoe career has taken him around the world, including seven years leading Adidas' North American operations in Portland. He reflected on his time here before departing for his home country of New Zealand.
More details are out about the big Series B round raised by Portland software maker AskNicely. The company raised $32 million in the round, it said Monday. It filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for $19.9 million of that.
Real Leaders® has announced the newly selected winners of its 2022 Top Impact Companies from around the world, and Arnerich Massena is pleased to be recognized among this global group of visionary companies for a second year. The 2022 list features a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries, including Traditional Medicinals, Hannon Armstrong and Ocean Brands, as well as Allbirds, Danone, and Warby Parker. View the full rankings at https://real-leaders.com/impact-awards-2022/. “We are thrilled to be recognized by Real Leaders among many other values-aligned companies,” said Reegan Rae, CPWA®, Co-CEO. “This prestigious award is a reflection of our commitment to contributing to the greater good by aligning our clients’ investments with their values, mission, ideals, and principles.” “Our long-term focus on intentional investing, based on 30 years of top-tier research and collaborative expertise, has been a huge part of achieving this award,” notes Bryan Shipley, CFA, CAIA, Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer. “We’re deeply honored to be ranked as a visionary among this remarkable group of companies, and look forward to continuing our commitment to principles of impact, sustainability, and social justice.” Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders, weighs in on the rankings. “Business leaders across the globe are rapidly discovering that to be competitive – and to grow and thrive – they must forgo shortsighted thinking in favor of a farsighted vision that takes into account their company’s social and environmental impact. We are excited to welcome new and old companies alike to the impact movement, and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community.” Real Leaders® will host a virtual ceremony on February 24, 2022 to honor the winners, which will feature a keynote from Peter Diamandis, founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation and executive founder of Singularity University. Arnerich Massena is an independent investment firm and Certified B Corporation® based in Portland, Oregon. Dedicated to building lasting legacies to serve a higher good for its clients, the company has been in business for three decades. With a focus on serving wealth management clients and endowments & foundations, the firm is distinguished by its exceptional client service; unbiased proprietary research; and a long history of providing creative, high-quality investment advice. For more information about Arnerich Massena, please visit www.arnerichmassena.com.
