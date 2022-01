By some measures, the U.S. economy is doing just fine. The broadest measure of the goods and services it produces, gross domestic product, normally chugs along at 2% to 3% growth every year (which is reported quarterly, of course). It dropped precipitously during Q2 2020, shrinking more than 30%, and made up for it in the following quarter. It did very well at the end of 2020 and during the first half of 2021, averaging 5.8% annualized growth, and settled down to a more conventional 2.3% growth in Q3 2021.

