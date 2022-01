Michael Irvin puts the onus on Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot and CeeDee Lamb for the Cowboys season coming to an unceremonious end. Forget the final play of the Dallas Cowboys’ disappointing season-ending 23-17 loss to San Francisco. Yes, Dak Prescott needed to get down earlier and/or the play call should have been anything else besides the bizarre quarterback draw that Mike McCarthy is still defending to someone somewhere.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO