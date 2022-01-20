ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

We've Ranked the Top 5 Strongest Characters in 'Naruto'

Distractify
Distractify
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Naruto is easily one of the most popular anime shows of all time. The series has inspired generations of kids to practice their jutsu, and pretend to develop powers of their own. And if you were in middle school during the early 2000s, you probably saw a ton of people between...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Ranking ‘Euphoria’ Characters From Worst to Best

Euphoria is the latest HBO show to birth an entire fandom. The network’s previous hit shows like Sex and the City and Insecure had fans deciding which one of the main characters they identified the most with. People were either Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, or Samantha, or Team Issa, Team Molly, or loyal members of the Lawrence Hive. Euphoria’s Season 2 finally arrived on Sunday, Jan. 9 after a two-year hiatus, and its intoxicating characters have inspired those same feelings. People online have been comparing themselves to Rue Bennett (Zendaya), Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), or Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) since Season 1 arrived in 2019. Some fans chose which one of the high school teens to stan, dressing up as Maddy for Halloween or proudly saying they shared some of Rue’s personality traits. Despite her issues, some fans identify with the main character the most, with one fan writing: “Rue is so fucked up. She’s just like me.” Another fan is a devoted Cassie fan, tweeting, “I’m [a] ride or die for Cassie. She can do no wrong in my eyes.”
TV SERIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
105K+
Followers
17K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy