Virtual Music Therapy support group for caregivers

A revamped and returning Empty Cradle Support Group is for families who have lost a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death. The support group, in collaboration with Awakening Grace, will meet every third Thursday of the month from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm in the lower level of the Comfort House located at 505 Union Street in Pella. The goal of this group is to connect families who have experienced a similar loss. It provides loved ones with a place to share ideas on coping, exchange resources and find meaningful ways to honor and remember their baby. All are welcome, no matter where they are in the grief process and no matter how long it has been since the loss. Hear more about the project on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.

PELLA, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO