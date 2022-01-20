Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA betting odds, lines, trends
The Phoenix Suns (34-9) take a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (26-19), who have won four straight as well. The Mavericks are underdogs by only 2.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022. The matchup’s point total is set at 214.
NBA betting odds for Suns vs. Mavericks
Favorite
Over/Under
Suns-2.5214
Suns Betting Trends
As the Away Team
- Phoenix has a 13-8 ATS record in road games so far while putting up a record of 17-4 overall in those contests.
- The Suns have an 8-6 record ATS in road games this year when playing as 2.5-point favorites or more.
- On the road this season, Phoenix’s games have hit the over on the set point total eight times.
- This season on the road the Suns and their opponents have averaged a total of 221 points per contest, seven points greater than the over/under for this contest.
Last 10 Games
- Phoenix is 8-2 overall and 7-3-0 against the spread in its past 10 games.
- Phoenix’s past 10 contests saw four hit the over.
- The Suns’ last 10 outings have ended with an average of 222.1 points scored. That’s 8.1 more points than this contest’s over/under.
- In the last 10 games, the Suns are scoring 2.7 points more per game compared to their season average.
Overall Betting Stats
- So far this season, Phoenix has compiled a 24-19-0 record against the spread.
- The Suns have a 19-17 record against the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.
- A total of 20 of Phoenix’s 43 games with a set total have hit the over (46.5%).
- The Suns have gone 33-7 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 82.5% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -147 or shorter, Phoenix has a 29-7 record (winning 80.6% of its games).
Mavericks Betting Trends
As the Home Team
- Dallas is 14-8 in home contests with a 9-12-1 record against the spread at home.
- The Mavericks have a 6-7-1 record ATS in home games this season when playing as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
- Dallas has hit the over in four of its 22 home games this year with a set over/under (18.2%).
- Recent history seems to trend against the Mavericks to beat the total. Their home games have averaged a total of 213.8 points per contest this season.
Last 10 Games
- Dallas is 9-1 overall and 6-3-1 against the spread in its past 10 games.
- The final combined score of the last 10 Mavericks games exceeded the set total once.
- The Mavericks’ last 10 outings have ended with an average of 212 points scored. That’s two fewer points than this contest’s over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Mavericks have a 105.1 points-per-game average, 0.3 points below their season-long scoring average.
Overall Betting Stats
- So far this season, Dallas has put together a 22-22-1 record against the spread.
- The Mavericks are 8-8 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.
- In Dallas’ 45 games with a set total, 13 have hit the over (28.9%).
- This season, the Mavericks have won six out of the 20 games, or 30%, in which they’ve been the underdog.
- Dallas has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +126 or more and is 3-8 in those contests.
Over/Under Trends
- Phoenix and its opponent have broken the 214-point mark 26 times this season.
- Dallas games have had over 214 points 15 times this year.
- These teams score 217.9 points per game combined, higher than the over/under for this matchup by 3.9.
- These teams allow a combined 207.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than this contest’s over/under.
- Suns games average 219.4 total points per game this season, 5.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
- The average total for Mavericks games is 214.2 points, 0.2 more than this game’s over/under.
Suns Player Props
- Chris Paul: 13.9 PTS, 10 AST, 1.9 STL, 47.6 FG%, 32 3PT% (40-for-125)
- Devin Booker: 24.6 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 40.3 3PT% (98-for-243)
- Mikal Bridges: 12 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.6 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (61-for-158)
- Deandre Ayton: 16.8 PTS, 10.6 REB, 63.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Cameron Johnson: 11.9 PTS, 46 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (99-for-228)
Mavericks Player Props
- Luka Doncic: 25.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 8.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 43.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (70-for-238)
- Kristaps Porzingis: 20.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 BLK, 45.5 FG%, 28.5 3PT% (43-for-151)
- Tim Hardaway Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 33.2 3PT% (96-for-289)
- Dwight Powell: 7.1 PTS, 63.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)
- Reggie Bullock: 6.4 PTS, 38 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (53-for-166)
