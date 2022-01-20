ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FREE Panini football stickers only with The Sun

By Sun Staff
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

PICK up The Sun this weekend and get a free sheet of SIX Official Panini Premier League 2022 Stickers inside every copy on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd.

Panini are excited to announce the most anticipated collectables launch of the year; the all-new Premier League 2022 Sticker Collection, which is on sale now!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMXCL_0drH6aQv00
This season’s collection is better than ever

This season’s collection is better than ever with a shiny foil cover album and foil sticker packets.

This has to be one of the most thrilling Premier League seasons to date and what better way to get into the action than with the awesome new and official sticker collection from Panini!

The collection features all 20 Premier League clubs as well as celebrated Legends and ‘Next Gen’ stars of the beautiful game.

The sticker album is packed full of facts, stats and info graphics for collectors and fans alike, making this one to keep and share with the grandkids in 30 years’ time!

What’s more, for the first time ever there will be a full digital version of the collection, which will launch on the MyPanini Digital collections App.

HOW TO CLAIM

To claim your first six free Official Panini Premier League 2022 stickers, all you need to do is pick up The Sun newspaper this Saturday where you will find them inside with your mags.

Then to get Sunday's stickers, simply pick up The Sun on Sunday and find the voucher inside. Take the voucher to your nearest participating retailer. Retailers included are WHSmith High Street, Co-op, One Stop and Easons (Ireland). This offer is valid only for Sunday, January 23, 2022 and whilst stocks last.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stickers#Sticker Album#Free Panini#Mypanini Digital#App
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

A controversial penalty helped Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and close the gap to nine points on Premier League leaders Manchester City.Jurgen Klopp’s side took advantage of City being held 1-1 at Southampton to inject fresh life into the title race, while Newcastle moved to within one point of safety thanks to a 1-0 win at Leeds.Away from football, England beat West Indies by a single run in their second T20 in Barbados, despite Akeal Hossain smashing 28 from the final over, including three sixes off the last three balls.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures. Read More Moeen Ali admits West Indies batting depth ‘scary’ after narrow England winTampa Bay Buccaneers fall short of incredible comeback against Los Angeles RamsAnxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 seriesIran’s Hossein Vafaei makes history with Snooker Shoot Out victoryReal Madrid snatch late point as Barcelona win at the deathRalf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter one of the best managers in the game, says Brighton assistant Billy Reid

Graham Potter will miss Brighton’s Premier League clash with Leicester on Sunday but has been hailed as one of the best managers in the business by assistant Billy Reid.Reid will take charge of the Seagulls at the King Power Stadium after Potter returned a positive test for coronavirus on Friday.Potter’s absence could be a blow for Brighton who have attracted plenty of plaudits for their performances under the 46-year-old over the past couple of years.The manager’s stock has risen considerably and Albion head into the weekend ninth in the Premier League table following just four defeats so far this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Our family-of-seven is forced to sleep in our car after disgusting video showed FOUR rats crawling all over our kitchen

A HEARTBROKEN family-of-seven are being forced to sleep in their car as their home is riddled with rats but the council "doesn't believe them". Kay Kennerson-Neal, from Donisthorpe, Leicestershire, has been couch-surfing with her husband and five children for over a month after noticing their flat was overrun by rats, which was making their kids extremely sick.
HOMELESS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
312K+
Followers
5K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy