Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay is arrested for criminal damage just days ahead of playoff game against the Bills

By Alex Raskin Sports
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay's status for Sunday's playoff game is in jeopardy after he was arrested Wednesday night on a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage.

Gay, 23, remains in police custody in Johnson County (Kansas) outside Kansas City, Missouri. According to his booking sheet, Gay was arrested at 10:30 on Wednesday night in Overland Park, Kansas on a charge of criminal damage of less than $1,000.

He is due back in court on Thursday at 1:30pm local time.

The Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in an NFL Divisional Round playoff game on Sunday.

Other details surrounding his arrest are unclear at this time. A county spokesperson told DailyMail.com that a probable cause statement is expected to be released at Gay's Thursday afternoon hearing.

A Chiefs spokesperson told DailyMail.com that 'the club is aware of the incident,' but declined to comment further.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjynq_0drH6SJz00
Gay was enjoying a breakout season in 2021, moving into a starting role while recording 44 tackles and a pair of interceptions for the defending AFC champions.

The Mississippi native and Mississippi State product was a second-round pick in 2020 and appeared in 14 games as a rookie before an injury knocked him out of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He does have one other misdemeanor on his criminal record, according to a LexisNexis search: A speeding charge for driving between 20-25mph above the listed limit.

Gay paid a $155.50 fine for the 2020 infraction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ld4OF_0drH6SJz00
The Chiefs' 2020 playoff run was tarnished by a more serious arrest after assistant coach Brett Reid's February crash that left a five-year-old girl with a traumatic brain injury.

Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, has pleaded not guilty after being charged with driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury in April, two months after he hit two cars on an Interstate 435 entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium. The collision happened just days before the Chiefs played in the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pkNVn_0drH6SJz00
One of the vehicles he hit had stalled because of a dead battery and the second was owned by a cousin who had arrived to help, according to charging documents.

A child in one of the cars, five-year-old Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury. She returned home from the hospital in April, but is still struggling to 'walk, talk or eat like a normal 5 year old,' according to the family's GoFundMe page. Young's four-year-old sister was in the car, but not critically injured in the crash.

A Kansas City police officer reported he could smell alcohol and Reid's eyes were bloodshot and red, according to the documents.

Reid was driving about 84 mph (135 kilometers per hour) shortly before the collision and had a blood alcohol level of 0.113 two hours after the crash, police said. The legal limit is 0.08.

Reid is no longer working for the Chiefs, although his father Andy remains the head coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RZpzb_0drH6SJz00
