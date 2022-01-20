ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB rejects Tampa Bay Rays' split-city plan with Montreal

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2acd0Z_0drH6RRG00

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Tampa Bay Rays said on Thursday their proposed plan to split their home games between Florida and Montreal has been rejected by Major League Baseball's executive council.

The Rays, who regularly rank near the bottom of attendance in MLB, were granted permission in 2019 to explore a two-city structure they felt was the most feasible for saving baseball in the Tampa Bay area.

Montreal has not had a MLB team since the Expos moved to Washington and became the Nationals before the 2005 season.

"Today's news that MLB's executive council has rejected our Sister City plan is painful," said Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg. "We had focused our full attention to that effort."

Montreal was the first Canadian city to have a major league team, with the Expos calling the city home from 1969 until their relocation to Washington, by which time they were playing in front of very few fans in a cavernous Olympic Stadium.

According to a report on the Rays website, their proposal involved the construction of new ballparks in the Tampa Bay area and Montreal. The Rays would have spent Spring Training in Florida and divided their 81 regular-season home games evenly.

The Rays have been attempting to secure a new ballpark in the Tampa Bay area for nearly 15 years and their future is unclear beyond the expiration of their lease at Tropicana Field after the 2027 season.

"We know that questions about our future in Tampa Bay will continue to surface and there are no simple immediate answers," said Sternberg.

"What we can provide is our continued pledge to field winning teams, to invest in our community and to contribute to Tampa Bay being a great place to call home."

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: The Ex-Rays are dead

After making a good showing in Baseball America’s list of top 100 prospects, Francisco Álvarez (10), Brett Baty (13), and Ronny Mauricio (51) all made appearances on Baseball Prospectus’ Top 101 prospect list. The Staten Island Ferry Hawks have hired former Met Edgardo Alfonzo as their new...
MLB
Yardbarker

Rays' plan to play half of home games in Montreal scrapped by MLB

The Tampa Bay Rays' proposal to make Montreal a "sister-city" that would host half of the team's home-game schedule was rejected by MLB, team owner Stuart Sternberg told reporters on Thursday. Sternberg said the Rays will resume efforts to build a new home in the Tampa area, but called the...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Montreal#The Tampa Bay Rays#Major League Baseball#Expos#Canadian#Spring Training
FanSided

3 surprise trades Dodgers can make when MLB Lockout ends

The Los Angeles Dodgers are well-stocked for 2022, even after a number of unprecedented free agent departures that have shifted their core and left them short in the rotation. Perhaps more than any other recent offseason, though, their work is not done entering late January. Unfortunately, this is also an...
MLB
FanSided

Boston Red Sox sign former Angels, Jays pitcher to minor league deal

The Boston Red Sox have signed right-handed relief pitcher Taylor Cole to a minor league deal that includes an invitation to spring training. What to know about the Boston Red Sox signing Taylor Cole to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. Taylor Cole, 32, has not...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Empire Sports Media

Yankees Mock Trade: Landing star pitcher Luis Castillo from the Reds

One way or another, Yankees GM Brian Cashman must find another starting pitcher to assist in the rotations development. Depending on Domingo German and Luis Severino to return to their former versions is optimistic but not impossible. Severino is coming off two Tommy John surgeries and a small sample size of action in 2021. German dealt with injury and a suspension the year prior, hurting his stock and momentum.
MLB
FanSided

MLB rumors: Surprise team enters Freddie Freeman fray

A surprise team has entered the Freddie Freeman chase — or at least been named as a potential suitor: The Detroit Tigers. Does the fit make sense?. The Tigers already made one free agent splash this offseason by signing Javier Baez before the lockout. They also added a shutdown pitcher in former Red Sox hurler Eduardo Rodriguez and traded for catcher Tucker Barnhart.
MLB
Reuters

Reuters

286K+
Followers
271K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy