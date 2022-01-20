ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Peering Into Devon Energy Corporation's Recent Short Interest

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Devon Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DVN) short percent of float has fallen 7.09% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 16.76 million shares sold short, which is 2.62% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Dogecoin Sits At A Critical Support Level: Can It Hold?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is trading lower Friday as the entire cryptocurrency market is having a bearish day. Much of this movement stems from the large dip Bitcoin has been making throughout the past couple of weeks. Dogecoin is now at a previous support level it once was holding above. The...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Interest#Peer Group#Short Selling#Dvn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Looking At Spotify Technology's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Spotify Technology. Looking at options history for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) we detected 21 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 71% of the investors opened...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency XRP Decreases More Than 10% Within 24 hours

XRP’s (CRYPTO: XRP) price has decreased 10.83% over the past 24 hours to $0.68, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -12.0%, moving from $0.77 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for XRP over the past 24 hours (left) to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are SunPower Shares Trading Lower Today?

SunPower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) sees fourth-quarter FY21 revenue within prior guidance of $361 million – $421 million against the consensus of $379.5 million. SunPower sees $27 million of supplier-quality-related charges in Q4 and $4 million in Q1 of 2022 as it pursues recovery of costs from the suppliers. The company...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Flowserve Corporation: Still Bullish Despite Recent Challenges

Cash flow and booking trends point to a return to growth. We wrote about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) back in September of last year when we stated that the company's dividend would eventually entice investors in here. Shares though remain down just under 4% since we penned that piece, so we have not had the up-move which we had initially expected. To gain insights on why this is the case, we initially can consult the technical charts. As we see on the long-term chart below, Flowserve shares in fact remain stuck in a bear market. Shares need to take out that heavy overhead resistance in order to finally put an end to the pattern of lower highs. Shares though remain heavily oversold and we have a monthly swing low in place. This swing low may indeed provide the thrust for shares to at least test that multi-year overhead resistance once more.
STOCKS
Benzinga

IBM Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on IBM. Looking at options history for IBM (NYSE:IBM) we detected 21 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking At Exact Sciences's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Beyond Meat

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Tesla Shares Are Falling

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading lower by 3.37% at $962.61 Friday afternoon amid overall market weakness as stocks continue to sell off amid weakness in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Netflix reported fourth-quarter earnings results, issuing first-quarter sales and EPS guidance below estimates. US stocks have seen a rough start to the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares rose 6.9% to $1.39 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $129.8 million. Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares increased by 6.81% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million. Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares rose 5.62% to $1.69. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Alibaba And Nio Shares Are Falling

Shares of Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) and Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO), are trading lower, pulling back after recently rising on policy easing hopes. US market weakness has also pressured overall global markets this week. Shares of several Chinese stocks were otherwise...
STOCKS
Benzinga

(ASML) - Analyzing Asml Holding N.V. - New York Registry Shares's Short Interest

Asml Holding N.V. - New York Registry Shares's (NASDAQ:ASML) short percent of float has risen 8.0% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.12 million shares sold short, which is 0.27% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
100K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy