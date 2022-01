The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission Jan. 11 unanimously approved a conditional use permit to build a new Torchy’s Tacos within the Dry River District development at 19110 I-35, Kyle. Torchy’s Tacos is an establishment that has been in the works for Kyle since mid-2021, and permits have been filed and approved to move the project forward.

KYLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO