Section of Neyland Greenway to Reopen Near Kuwahee Wastewater Treatment Plant

Knoxville, Tennessee
 5 days ago

KUB and its contractor are in the final stages of completing repair work at the Kuwahee Wastewater Treatment Plant on Neyland Drive.

As construction nears completion, KUB is set to reopen the regular route on the section of Neyland Greenway that runs along the south side of Neyland Drive between Lake Loudoun Boulevard and Third Creek starting Friday, January 21, 2022.

The detour route that has been in place since July 2021 on the north side of Neyland Drive between Lake Loudoun Boulevard and Joan Cronan Way to the Kuwahee Greenway will close for use on Friday, January 28, 2022.

To familiarize greenway users with the upcoming changes, electronic message boards have been placed at key locations along the Neyland Greenway.

Customers with questions or concerns can call KUB at 865-558-2331 after normal business hours to leave a message that will be followed-up with a call from a KUB representative by the end of the next business day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Knoxville, Tennessee

