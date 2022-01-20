Late for your own funeral? Moment hearse carrying a casket speeds past a slow-moving minibus in Ireland

A motorist has captured the bizarre sight of a hearse sharply overtaking a minibus on a country road - while carrying a casket.

The footage shows the hearse driver apparently in a hurry as he speeds up to pass the slow-moving Clancy's taxi van near Spanish Point in County Clare, in the west of Ireland.

The clip was posted online on January 18 by Tom Bourke, who said the laden hearse had already overtaken his car as he and his wife drove along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Mr Bourke told MailOnline: 'We were driving along towards Miltown Malbay along the twisty roads when the hearse came up behind us.

'As soon as we came on to the straight, he overtook us, pulled in front of us, then shot out again past the taxi van.

'We looked at each other and I said hope we got that on video.

'My wife says, "Lucky we were overtaken not undertaken," to which I replied: "A grave situation, he must be dead late," and we both laughed.

Footage shows the moment a hearse driver pulls out to into the opposite lane to get past the slow moving minibus near Spanish Point in County Clare, Northern Ireland

Mr Bourke posted the video on TikTok on Tuesday with the captioned: 'Only in Ireland.'

It has since gone viral, receiving more than three million views along with thousands of mostly jokey comments about the hearse driver's decision to overtake.

'Someone is dying to get there and someone else died to get there,' commented Luke.

The clip has since gone viral, receiving over 3 million views and thousands of comments about the hearse driver's decision to overtake

Kari Okeeffe quipped: 'He really is late for his own funeral.'

Joanne wrote that she had a similar experience, adding: 'My granny was cremated in August .. on way to crematorium the hearse did exactly this. We were in the car behind in tears laughing.'

Keith Lynch74 commented: 'To the graveyard James and don't spare the hearses.'

Tessie Borul said: 'This is a very grave situation. He is going dead fast.'

Another TikTok user added: 'Imagine dying twice in a road traffic accident.'