Fans are sending messages of support to Bebe Rexha after the singer spoke candidly about her current struggles with body image.On Monday, the singer, 32, emotionally opened up about how recent weight gain is impacting her confidence in a video shared to TikTok.In the clip, which Rexha captioned: “Honest update,” she began by acknowledging that it is the holiday season and she is supposed to be “merry,” before revealing that she is struggling because she thinks she is the “heaviest” weight she’s ever been.“I weighed myself just now and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight because I feel embarrassed,”...

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO