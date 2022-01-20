ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Expert Ratings For Lumentum Holdings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lumentum Holdings has an average price target of $104.33 with a high of $120.00 and a low of...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Despite the Focus on Netflix, Ecolab Drags Materials into the Bottom Performers

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Friday Market Close) After Thursday’s close, Netflix (NFLX) announced better-than-expected earnings but projected major slowdowns in subscription growth. The stock immediately fell in after-hours trading, which translated into the next day. NFLX fell more than $100 per share and closed 21.79% lower on the day. The announcement was felt throughout the Nasdaq Composite ($COMP), which fell 2.72% and broke another level of support. The index has fallen further into correction territory and is now 13% off its all-time high. The Nasdaq’s next major level of support is about 13,000. If the index falls that far, it would near bear market territory because it would be down 20% from all-time highs.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Lite
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Consolidated Edison

Within the last quarter, Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $77.4 versus the current price of Consolidated Edison at $82.76, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Here's Why Wells Fargo Bumped Up Apple's Price Target By 24%

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers raised the price target on Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) to $205 from $165 and reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares ahead of Apple's earnings on January 27. The price target implies an upside of 24.6%. Rakers increased Q1 revenue/EPS estimates to $117.8 billion/ $1.85 from...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are SunPower Shares Trading Lower Today?

SunPower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) sees fourth-quarter FY21 revenue within prior guidance of $361 million – $421 million against the consensus of $379.5 million. SunPower sees $27 million of supplier-quality-related charges in Q4 and $4 million in Q1 of 2022 as it pursues recovery of costs from the suppliers. The company...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Global Payments Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares rose 6.9% to $1.39 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $129.8 million. Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares increased by 6.81% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million. Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares rose 5.62% to $1.69. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Beyond Meat

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Tesla Shares Are Falling

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading lower by 3.37% at $962.61 Friday afternoon amid overall market weakness as stocks continue to sell off amid weakness in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Netflix reported fourth-quarter earnings results, issuing first-quarter sales and EPS guidance below estimates. US stocks have seen a rough start to the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Ecolab

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Eversource Energy

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
100K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy