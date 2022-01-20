Expert Ratings For Lumentum Holdings

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Friday Market Close) After Thursday’s close, Netflix (NFLX) announced better-than-expected earnings but projected major slowdowns in subscription growth. The stock immediately fell in after-hours trading, which translated into the next day. NFLX fell more than $100 per share and closed 21.79% lower on the day. The announcement was felt throughout the Nasdaq Composite ($COMP), which fell 2.72% and broke another level of support. The index has fallen further into correction territory and is now 13% off its all-time high. The Nasdaq’s next major level of support is about 13,000. If the index falls that far, it would near bear market territory because it would be down 20% from all-time highs.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO